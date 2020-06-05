BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Bristol Borough has been advised that a demonstration march will take place in the Borough on Saturday, June 6 at 11 a.m.
The event, as it is with hundreds across the country, is not a Bristol Borough sanctioned event. With that knowledge Borough Officials have contacted and met repeatedly with the event organizers.
"The organizers of the event are adamant that this will be a peaceful event with no violence," said borough leaders. "The Borough has taken numerous steps to ensure the safety of the community and peaceful demonstrators."
The demonstration march is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Prospect Street. The march will then proceed to Beaver Street, to Buckley Street, to Bath Street, to Pond Street, the Mill Street Parking Lot before concluding at the Harriet Tubman Statue.
Residents should be prepared for traffic delays during this time. The Mill Street parking lot will be closed for vehicle traffic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.