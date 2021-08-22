BRISTOL BOROUGH >> A mother pushing a 16 month old in a stroller were struck by a car at about 8 pm on Saturday, August 22 on Route 13 near 2nd Avenue.
Upon arrival officers found that the mother and child were struck by a vehicle heading southbound on Route 13. The striking vehicle was then rear ended by a second vehicle traveling south bound.
The Bucks County Rescue Squad transported the mother and child to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. The child was later transferred to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.
Both drivers remained on the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.
Assisting at the scene were the Bristol Township Police Department, Tullytown Police Department, the Bristol Borough Fire Department and the Bristol Township Fire Police assisted at the scene.
Both the mother and child are listed in critical condition.
Due to the extent of the injuries the Bucks County District Attorney’s Homicide by Auto Unit is assisting Bristol Borough Police with the investigation.