BRISTOL BOROUGH >> State Rep. John Galloway, D-Bucks, has announced that the Margaret R. Grundy Memorial Museum has received a $4,000 grant.
The funds were awarded by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission’s Cultural and Historical Support Grant Program. The program provides general operating support to Pennsylvania museums and official county historical societies that are not directly supported by other state agencies operating support programs.
“This grant money is well deserved,” Galloway said. “The museum reminds us both of Bucks County’s rich historical past and the legacy of a great public servant -- Senator Joseph R. Grundy -- who, through his philanthropic foundation, continues improve the lives of many in the area.”
The Margaret R. Grundy Memorial Museum is named after the sister of the late Sen. Grundy. The museum brings to life the late Victorian era in which the Grundys lived.
The Grundy Foundation maintains and operates the senator's familial home as a museum; maintains and operates a community library; and makes charitable contributions to nonprofit organizations, with a particular interest to those in Bristol Borough.