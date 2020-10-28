BRISTOL BOROUGH >> The Bristol Borough Police are investigating a theft that took place at the Apollo Pizza restaurant, located on Farragut Avenue, on Thursday, October 22 at approximately 9:45 p.m.
Police said a man entered the store and requested that the owner reheat food that was previously ordered by a female named Ianna. While the owner went into the kitchen the men went into the register and removed cash. He then fled the store entering a gray colored vehicle occupied by a black female in the passenger seat.
The thief is described as a tall, black man with a muscular build wearing a white t-shirt and jeans. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Davis at 215-788-7813 ext 2425.