DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County Detectives Drug Strike Force has arrested a Bristol Township man believed to have supplied methamphetamine to drug dealers.
William G. Friemann Jr., 51, was charged March 18 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after a search of his home turned up methamphetamine ready for distribution as well as digital scales, baggies of various sizes and other items used in the sale of drugs.
Syringes loaded with heroin/fentanyl along with empty bags of the same were also recovered.
Police additionally found several firearms, including a shotgun modified with a shortened barrel and stock, and a bullet-proof vest inside the Bristol Emilie Road residence.
“I want people to be assured that while we are all getting through this pandemic together, the Bucks County Detectives Drug Strike Force continues to keep us safe by removing gun, drugs, and the suspected dealers who carry them off our streets,” said Bucks County District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub. “This was a collaborative multi-agency law enforcement effort, and I commend all involved who continue to serve and protect us.”
Friemann was jailed in lieu of bail set by District Judge Daniel J. Finello at 10 percent of $50,000.
Bucks County Detectives were assisted in their investigation by their HIDTA partner Homeland Security Investigations, the Bucks County South SWAT Team, Bristol Township Police Department, Falls Township Police Department, Middletown Township Police Department, Plumstead Township Police Department and Quakertown Borough Police Department.