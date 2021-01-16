LEVITTOWN >> The Levittown branch of the Bucks County Free Library (BCFL) is reopening after renovations on January 19.
The library’s small windows have been replaced with larger ones creating a new light-filled space.
The project supports BCFL’s strategic priority to offer attractive, comfortable and welcoming spaces for community members to meet and interact with others or sit quietly and read or work.
Research shows that with natural light in a building, visitors will enjoy longer stays, higher reading comprehension and retention, and a greater sense of well-being and connectedness to nature.
These improvements are thanks to a grant collaboration between state and local governments and the support of the Bucks County Commissioners, State Senator Robert Tomlinson and State Representative Tina Davis.
The project was paid for, in part, through a grant from the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, Pennsylvania Department of Education, with funds provided from the Keystone Recreation, Park, and Conservation Fund.
For more information about library branches, programs, and services visit the library’s website at www.buckslib.org.