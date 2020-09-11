BRISTOL BOROUGH >> The Grundy Museum's annual tea is taking place in a new format this year due to COVID-19.
The Annual Tea on the Grundy Museum South Lawn, originally scheduled for September 19 is now a Takeout Tea affair.
Its importance, however, has not diminished and serves one of two final fundraisers for museum projects through the Grundy Foundation CanDoMore campaign.
The final quarter of 2020 will focus on the CanDoMore campaign to fulfill funding for the Museum South Lawn landscaping, fountain, benches, plant material and also the orientation film for the Museum.
Boxed Takeout Tea lunch packages can be purchased online for $25 with a timed curbside pick-up on Saturday, September 19 (11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) delivered by museum staff dressed in tea attire. Guests are encouraged to share their Takeout Tea pictures on social media from home, or wherever they are dining.
Returning is Bristol’s own Chef Sue Duffy Arroyo. Her scrumptious lunch will include a selection of tea sandwich quarters, a scone, a madeleine, cookies, fruit, tea bags and condiments; a few additional surprise treats will be included as well.
The river-level grounds of the Grundy campus will be open to allow guests to bring a blanket or chairs to enjoy their lunch. Restrictions may apply.
"We hope you’ll consider ordering several lunches to have your own tea at home with family. Your participation aids the Grundy Museum in reaching its goals," said organizers.
To purchase lunch online, visit the Grundy Museum website at www.grundymuseum.org.