BRISTOL BOROUGH >> The Grundy Museum took its popular Victorian Tea on the road on Saturday.
Instead of sipping tea on the south lawn of the Radcliffe Street museum, participants enjoyed their tea, scones and sandwiches at locations throughout the community - and beyond.
Due to the pandemic, the museum held a “Take Out Tea,” offering guests pre-packaged boxed lunches, which could be taken home or to a favorite outdoor spot to be enjoyed.
To the surprise of everyone, the response to the tea was overwhelming, selling out in eight short days.
Eighty pre-packaged lunches were ordered and picked up on Saturday, taken home and enjoyed in the comfort of home, outside on the lawn at the library and in backyards.
“We are thrilled,” and Robin Butrey, Educator & Coordinator of Visitation Services at the Margaret R. Grundy Memorial Library. “We usually cap the event at 45 due to space, so this is phenomenal. And it’s great news for our ‘CanDoMore’ campaign,” the beneficiary of this year’s fundraiser.
The scrumptious lunches, prepared by Bristol’s own Chef Sue Duffy Arroyo, and packed into Victorian-themed boxes, included a selection of tasty tea sandwiches (cucumber watercress, coronation chicken, smoked turkey with Swiss and English cucumber with herb Boursin), freshly-baked scones with whipped butter and strawberry preserves, Walker shortbread, a French madeleine, seasonal fruit, tea bags, condiments and a few additional surprise treats.
Proceeds from the tea support the Grundy Foundation’s “CanDoMore” campaign, which will fund and enhance existing programs and services at the library and museum.
Funding will pay for archival digitization, the Museum Pass program and projects at the Grundy Museum, including exhibits and education, installation of a garden featuring benches, new landscaping, and a Victorian fountain inspired by the Grundy's former home at Walnut Grove, and the creation of an orientation film
showcasing the Grundy Family's many contributions to Bucks County and Bristol Borough.
While the museum is closed due to the pandemic, the foundation is leading Grundy Walk & Talk Tours on Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. through October 14.
Led by a Grundy Museum docent, the 30-minute outdoor tour explores the history of Grundy family, their home, the Grundy Library and Bristol Borough along with architectural highlights and views of the gardens.
The tours will reveal new research discoveries involving the Grundy family's domestic staff and Bristol artist Joseph Pavone and provide the latest updates regarding the Museum's recent restoration and renovations as well as upcoming events and activities.
Tours are free but donations are gratefully accepted the day of the visit or can be made anytime. Visit grundymuseum.org to scheduled a tour, for more information or to make a donation.
“We have missed our guests and visitors this year,” said Butrey. “Our restorations continue and we cannot wait to have you visit and see the magnificent transformations first hand. Please continue to visit our website, social media and new YouTube Channel for sneak peeks, collections posts, ‘Museum Clips’ and exciting updates.”