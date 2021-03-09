BRISTOL BOROUGH >> "We’ve missed you and are eager for your return!"
That's the message from the staff at the Grundy Museum in Bristol, which is scheuled to reopen for public tours in April after being closed for extensive interior renovations and COVID-19.
"While virtual programming allowed us to connect during our closure with visitors in safe and socially-distanced manners, it can’t compare to the glorious interior and collections makeovers awaiting in-person visitors," said Robin Butrey, Educator & Coordinator of Visitation Services at the museum.
Two types of tours will be available when the museum reopens. The first are free, docent-led tours on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday beginning Saturday, April 3. These one-hour tours start at 1 p.m. in front of the museum. Tour highlights include newly-discovered research about the Grundy family’s domestic staff, details about the museum's extensive interior restorations, and collection items never exhibited before.
Required reservations can be made online through TicketLeap (www.TicketLeap.com). See the Museum website (www.grundymuseum.org) and its Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube channel for additional tour and reservation information.
New this year is an exciting series of three Thematic Tours developed by Curator Geoffrey Webster. Beginning Saturday, April 3 Webster will lead two-hour Thematic Tours on the first Saturday of each month starting at 11 a.m. in front of the museum. Check TicketLeap when each tour is offered. Topics include late-Victorian Era social etiquette, entertainment, and interior styles. (Be prepared for over-the-top, out-of-this-world experiences!) A $50 per person contribution is required.
Funds support Grundy Foundation’s CanDoMore Campaign. This year’s goal is the conservation, reproduction, exhibition, and storage of never-before-seen Grundy family clothing. Campaign information can be found at grundyfoundation.com/content/candomore-campaign).