BRISTOL BOROUGH >> The Margaret R. Grundy Memorial Library, 680 Radcliffe Street, in partnership with the Heritage Conservancy, announces the addition of four nature themed backpacks to the library’s collection of circulating materials.
Intended to foster an appreciation of the Bristol Marsh and the exploration of the greater outdoors, each backpack includes compact binoculars, a magnifying glass, a bug box with magnifier, two children’s books focusing on the natural environment, and field guides to Pennsylvania trees & wildflowers, wildlife and birds.
Other unique collections available for check out at the Grundy Library include binge boxes, themed collections of DVDs such as Chick Flicks, Rocky, Studio Ghibli, Period Dramas, and more; NASA backpacks featuring a working telescope and guides to view the night sky; ukuleles with print music, picks and instructions; and for youth, adults and families, an assortment of board games including Robot Turtles, Settlers of Catan, Dutch Blitz, Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego, and more.
A nature backpack, as well as any of the other collection items, can be reserved online at www.grundylibrary.org with a library card and PIN, or by calling the Grundy Library at 215.788.7891.
Headquartered in Doylestown, the Heritage Conservancy is a community based, nationally recognized conservator organization whose mission is to preserve and protect the natural and historic heritage of Bucks and Montgomery counties. To that end, the organization strives to connect communities to places they protect.
With secured funding for the backpacks, the Heritage Conservancy is encouraging families and individuals to the explore the outdoors, with the goal of empowering local communities to protect natural areas and historic places for future generations.
Digital Collections Go Live
The Grundy Archive of the Margaret R. Grundy Memorial Library has announced that its Digital Collections website is now live!
Featuring images of Bristol landmarks, institutions, people, services, and local businesses, the Bristol History Photograph Collection covers a wide scope of historical topics.
The website is powered by Omeka, an open-source, content management system for digital collections. Through this platform, library staff have uploaded digitized photographs from our Bristol History Photograph Collection (over 2,000), as well as panels from past exhibits.
The digitization of these photographs would not have been possible without the generous donations from our CanDoMore Archival Digitization Campaign members.
Additionally, the descriptions and data for these photographs, as well as their curation and assembly into topical groupings over the years, would not have been possible without our amazing volunteers Harold Mitchener and the late Carol Mitchener. We are incredibly grateful to them for their 23 years of service to the library and archive.
To get started with some browsing, you can find the website at this link: http://archive.grundylibrary.org/.