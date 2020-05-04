BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Like you, the Grundy Foundation has been challenged during the Coronavirus shutdown. Routine programs and service are anything but routine. Personal interaction with library patrons and Museum visitors is a value we take pride in and one, given the present circumstances, we’re unable to maintain.
Yet during the shutdown, the Foundation and its remarkable staff have created new and unique ways of connecting with patrons and responding to the ever-changing needs of the community. Seeing one another digitally helps the foundation stay connected and provides a much-needed “something to look forward to.” Facebook, Instagram and website postings serve as a sort of index of the here and now as well as coming attractions.
“Kudos to Grundy Library staff for quickly mastering virtual programming and using it to continue presenting many of our mainstay offerings, all of which are updated online," said Gene Williams, Grundy Foundation Director. "Museum staff successfully brings to life on social media sites updates on Grundy family information discovered during the shutdown and previews of new and refurbished interior collections. And the Foundation is funding local organizations' front-line efforts to feed and provide basic necessities to those affected by the Coronavirus.”
Some current programs and services of note available through the Grundy Museum and Library web pages, social media accounts and YouTube channel include:
- Book Discussion Club – Live sessions with a Grundy Librarian
• Knit and Crochet Nights – Live sessions with Library staff
• Video Book Talks for adults, teens, and children
• Museum restoration progress reports via social media
• "Behind the Scenes" videos including the production of our new rugs by Langhorne Carpet Company
• Photo and video footage of landscaping and garden improvements
Have you heard of #GivingTuesdayNow?
This COVID-19 fundraiser on May 5 will help support the local community. If you received a federal stimulus check and are interested in sharing the good fortune. Or maybe you’re able to donate independently. Either way, consider a cash contribution to a local small business or restaurant, food bank, nonprofit, or house of worship. Your generosity will be appreciated by those you support and is vital to Bristol’s economic and social rebound.