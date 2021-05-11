BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Eugene Williams, Grundy Foundation Executive Director, has announced substantial investments by the Foundation in essential operations, Library and Museum infrastructure, and generous grant support for building and sustaining our local community.
And he thanks the public for their loyalty, understanding and patience during the foundation's 2020 shutdown, and reduced library and museum services due to Covid-19 and construction.
Additionally, he shared highlights of what’s happened over the past year and the fresh changes in store when the foundation fully reopens.
Updates to the Grundy Library include both interior and exterior renovations. Inside the building are three new study rooms, a snack area for to enjoy coffee, tea or a quick bite while in the building, and updated carpeting and paint throughout. Other infrastructure changes include a new and improved elevator and a HEPA-filtered HVAC system.
Anticipated for completion in 2022 are terraces on each side of the building and spacious rooftop greens on which to relax, read or picnic. Also slated for the street level are perimeter pergolas offering respite from the sun along with tables, benches, potted landscaping, and lighting.
Changes at the museum are equally impressive. Currently open for general and thematic tours, the Grundy Museum has expanded the interior views of Senator Joseph Grundy’s home.
Callers visiting the Victorian-era home can do so in comfort with a new HEPA-filtered HVAC system that added air conditioning. Grundy family collections are refurbished and new items were added to the house collections within the home.
With the interior finishes in the library underway, the foundation is optimistic about a June 2021 reopening. Please continue to take advantage of curbside and virtual services for now.
Museum tours have officially started! General tour times, dates and further thematic tour information can be found at https://grundymuseum.ticketleap.com/.
Artist renderings of the projected exterior project will soon be available for public inspection on the Grundy Campus located at 610-680 Radcliffe Street. In the meantime, they can be viewed on the Grundy Foundation website at https://www.grundyfoundation.com/masterplan.