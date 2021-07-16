Gov. Tom Wolf, area elected officials and other leaders will visit Bristol Borough today to highlight the $7 million in grant funding recently awarded to Bucks County restaurants affected by the COVID pandemic.
The visit will highlight the $7 million in grant funding awarded this spring to 196 Bucks County restaurants through the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. The Bucks County grants, ranging from $5,000 to $40,000, were part of a statewide allotment of $145 million secured by Wolf for restaurants harmed by the COVID pandemic.
Expected to speak at an afternoon press conference, in addition to the governor, will be State Rep. John Galloway; Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie; Robert Cormack, executive director of the Bucks County Economic Development Corp.; and Steve D’Ettorre, Deputy Secretary of Technology and Innovation for the PA Department of Economic & Community Development.
Also speaking will be Dana Pezza, owner of the nearby Itri Wood Fired restaurant in Bristol Borough, which received $40,000 in CHIRP funding.