BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Police responded with the Bristol Borough Fire Department to the Grundy Towers located at 205 Pond Street for a reported fire alarm at 6:30 p.m. on December 21.
Upon arrival an active fire was discovered in room 710. Firefighters from Bristol Borough forced entry into the apartment and rescued the 85 year old male resident.
The buildings fire suppression system activated and kept the fire in check until firefighters extinguished the remaining fire. Smoke and water damage was reported to multiple apartments within the building.
Bucks County Rescue Squad treated the apartment resident on scene and transported him to Lower Bucks Hospital for observation. All of the building occupants were moved to the community room of the tower while fire operations were conducted.
Most of the residents where allowed to return to their apartments or were relocated with family members.
Bristol Borough Emergency Management along with the American Red Cross where also on scene. The Bristol Township Fire Department also responded.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.