BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Dad's Hat PA Rye co-owners Herman Mihalich and John Cooper have decided to begin delivery of their award-winning whiskey to all Pennsylvania residents via their online web store that will allow their customers to purchase directly from the distillery.
Customers may place their orders online, and all orders will be shipped the following business day via FedEx or UPS. There will be a flat delivery fee of $10 for all orders, however, shipping is free for orders of at least one case of whiskey, which also includes mixed variety cases.
"We are doing this to reach our loyal customers in PA who have not been able to buy our whiskey," said Mihalich. "We are not offering curbside pickup yet, but that will be considered at a later date. For now, we hope this helps those in Pennsylvania who are unable to procure our whiskey during the COVID-19 shutdown."
Dad's Hat is also making a special offer of their Unfiltered Cask Strength Straight Rye Whiskey online, a product which is not available for sale anywhere else.
Dad's Hat PA Rye earned the prestigious Craft Whisky of the Year Award from Whisky Advocate Magazine in 2016, and just last month, they were named as the "International Craft Producer of the year" by Whisky Magazine for 2020, beating out regional winners from all over the world.
Located at 925 Canal Street in Bristol, the Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey distillery, which is owned and operated by Mountain Laurel Spirits LLC, carries on a Pennsylvania tradition of whiskey production dating back to the early 1800’s. In addition to Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey, Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey Finished in Vermouth Barrels, and Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels, MLS also produces Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Straight Rye. Learn more about Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye by visiting http://DadsHatRye.com. Logo images and product photos are available to download at http://dadshatrye.com/trade-resources.
# # #