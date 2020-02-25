BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Four years after earning the prestigious Craft Whisky of the Year Award from Whisky Advocate Magazine, Dad's Hat PA Rye co-owners Herman Mihalich and John Cooper have yet another honor to add to their resume — the Whisky Magazine Icons of Whisky America Craft Producer of the Year Award for 2020.
The award was presented to Dad's Hat at the Flatiron Room in New York City on February 11, where industry professionals from across America came to celebrate the Icons of Whisky. Winners from the U.S. competition will now go head-to-head with their industry peers from all over the world to compete for the global title. Those results will be announced at the London Whisky Magazine Awards dinner in March.
"It's such an honor to win this award," said Mihalich. "We take so much pride in what we do, as whiskey producers and local business owners, so to be recognized for our production is really something we are proud of." "We're excited to compete globally, but to win this award in America is not something we take lightly," said Cooper. "We're so honored and grateful to the selection committee and we're going to continue to produce PA rye the way we know."
Located at 925 Canal Street in Bristol, the Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey distillery, which is owned and operated by Mountain Laurel Spirits LLC, carries on a Pennsylvania tradition of whiskey production dating back to the early 1800’s. In addition to Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey, Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey Finished in Vermouth Barrels, and Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels, MLS also produces Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Straight Rye. Learn more about Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye by visiting http://DadsHatRye.com. Logo images and product photos are available to download at http://dadshatrye.com/trade-resources.
