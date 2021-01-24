BRISTOL TOWNSHIP >> A Bristol Township couple was transported by helicopter to the Temple University burn center in Philadelphia after they were injured in a house fire in the 4900 block of Beaver Dam Road early Saturday morning.
Just afrer 4 a.m., Levittown Fire Company No. 2 (Station 13) was dispatched with Third District (Station 14) for a dwelling fire. The first arriving companies found a single story dwelling fully engulfed in flames.
Engine 14 secured its own water supply, leading off with water line. Rescue 13 arrived, going into service with ladders and ventilation (opening up the roof). Remaining first alarm assignments went in service with second water lines and extensive overhaul.
The fire was placed under control in 29 minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The condition of the burn victims was not immediately known.