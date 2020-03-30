BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Hey! The current goal is just to keep America connected … and HEALTHY!
Where once technology was thought to be the death knell of human social interaction, it is now bringing us together under quarantine. The housebound are nimbly pivoting to virtual social gatherings.
Half of all the COVID-19 cases are in New York state.
There are empty schools and offices, and full homes everywhere.
How fortunate we are, although distanced [by at LEAST six feet], to be able to stay connected to school and work, and have the ability to communicate and hear all of our loved ones’ voices and even see their faces. Just about everyone is relying on the internet now, even more than ever, during this COVID-19 pandemic period of social distancing and virtual isolation that started in Wuhan, China.
This disease has been diagnosed in more than 100 other countries.
“It's a privilege to be reading on a computer. Yesterday a parent from a nearby school here in Santiago, Chile was working online with her class and only 6 of 32 kids were able to connect as most don't have internet, or a computer at home," shares Renato Cerro, of Seattle, WA, an English language editor in the Department of Computer Sciences at the Universidad de Chile.
Life in America — and in many countries around the world — is changing drastically.
“We are experiencing a universal shift in energy ..... a renaissance of new life is about to bloom," said one of the nation’s foremost recognized pop artists Perry Milou with a business location in the Grundy Commons, Bristol (www.perrymilou.com). “I hope that someday we all recognize with incredible gratitude the universal shift that we are currently creating through our vision to our future.”
Dr. Anthony Stephen Fauci, M.D., director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force said, "The thing that I want to reemphasize ... when you’re dealing with an emerging infectious diseases outbreak, you are always behind where you think you are if you think that today reflects where you really are.”
Dr. Fauci has advised six Presidents on HIV/AIDS and many other domestic and global health issues.
“I feel confident that everything that needs to be done is being done by our elected officials but we need to do our part as individuals too," confirmed studio oil painter artist Dot Bunn, Doylestown (www.dotbunn.com). "We need to remember that we live in a country that has a constitution protecting our inalienable rights. If we put others in danger because we selfishly refuse to limit ourselves we force draconian measures like what we are seeing happening now. I believe that it is government’s role to tell us the truth and recommend what our actions should be as well as provide services for the public good. When we yield power to government to shut down our businesses and livelihood because so many of us will not do what is necessary to protect one another, we set a precedent for future erosions of our rights and liberties. I sincerely hope this virus runs its course quickly as this is doing a great deal of damage to our country."
Sporting events, proms and commencement ceremonies have been postponed or perhaps even canceled. Churches, mosques, synagogues and temples have shut their doors in every corner of the planet following the spread of COVID-19.
…..within the sound of silence…..
[“The Sound of Silence” by American music duo Paul Simon & Art Garfunkel, recorded in March 1964]
“I feel shocked. I can't believe this happened. Everything happened so suddenly and without warning," shared Avamarie V. Backich, Villa Joseph Marie Class of 2020.
"I think you can cope with everything by making sure you stay in touch with people by video chatting with them as much as you can and just by doing small tasks at home, because why not clean up when you’re stuck at home?" she said. "Something that I'm concerned about is that it's going to take a long time for things to gain normality again. By then, for all of us seniors, it's too late and senior year is gone. However, if being quarantined can save people, then giving up my senior year is a small price to pay. For the future, I hope we will all be able to look back and gain knowledge and strength from this and learn how to better cope with it."
People pray daily for an end to this virus that is gripping the world and upending both the U.S. economy and everyday lives during a struggle against a silent enemy about which so little is known.
Let’s REWIND KIND!
“Thank you for the opportunity to comment. As a youth growing up in Bristol, the fear of death gripped me out of nowhere sometime in the mid 1940s," said Pastor Ed Jones (Bristol High School Class of 1957). "I don't remember why. On June 7th, 1957, three days after graduation from Bristol High School, I watched a Madison Square Garden broadcast of a Billy Graham Crusade. At 8:55 in my home on 232 Hayes Street, I knelt in the front room and invited Christ into my heart and life and asked forgiveness of my sins and misdeeds.
"Through the last 55 years of being a Pastor, I've officiated at many funerals and counseled many facing serious illnesses," he continued. "Regardless of the threat against life and well-being, the 'Lord is our very present help in times of trouble' Psalm 46:1. We should act wisely in avoiding infection and be respectful of others, but first and foremost, trust His loving protection over us.
"I'll make it a point to be praying for you and the safety of your readers.” said Pastor Jones.
If you’re feeling afraid, you’re not alone; but keeping a positive mindset can go a long way in helping one to maneuver through difficult times. Hey! Exuding positivity can be infectious too!
“My vision is for a happy and healthy 2020, and it started out that way," said retired electrician John Ruszin of Bristol. "Now I am looking forward to getting back to a normal way of living, and socializing with family and friends, hopefully soon. Keep safe and stay healthy! I hope this event gets everyone together.”
“Times like these will bring out all kinds of innovation," shared Mary Ellen Popkin, an ESL Tutor in El Paso, Texas. "This young generation is being tested and it will make them the next great generation. I can remember my Mother talking about it. Things like this shape lives. I have argued so often that this generation is amazing. We're seeing some of them step up. I really do think that we can use just staying home as a teaching opportunity for our children."
Do remind yourself to be grateful every day. We’re all in this together … just six feet apart, right‽
How has this COVID-19 pandemic affected your life and plans?
