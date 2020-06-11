BRISTOL BOROUGH >> The Bristol Borough High School graduates will take part in a Graduation Parade through town on Friday, June 12 beginning at 3 p.m.
Graduates in their vehicles will meet at Calvary Baptist Church on Green Lane to line up. Occupants are asked to remain in their vehicles, Police and school staff will assemble.
PARADE ROUTE: The parade will travel west on Green Lane making a left onto Wilson. The parade will pass Bristol High School. The parade continues on Wilson to Pond and Pond to Mill Street, passing Snyder Girotti Elementary. The parade then turns left onto Mill Street and makes another left onto Radcliffe. The parade continues down Radcliffe passing the Seabird Development and concluding at Green Lane.
No parking of vehicles or congregating will be permitted at the end of the parade. Residents and businesses are asked to come out and cheer on this year's graduates. "We also request that the public observes social distancing precautions," said police.
"The Bristol Borough Police Department would like to congratulate the Bristol Borough Class of 2020. This special group of people have already proven themselves by persevering through these most difficult of times. We wish them the best in their future endeavors as we know they will make the world a better place."