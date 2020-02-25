BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Students from Bristol High School and Harry S Truman High School are joining the Artists of Bristol on the Delaware (AOB) in an annual exhibit entitled, "Celebrate Art!," at the Margaret R. Grundy Memorial Library, 680 Radcliffe Street, this winter.
The public is invited to the exhibit's opening reception on Friday, March 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.; the exhibit continues through Friday, April 3.
During the four-week exhibit, the public has the opportunity to cast votes for the People’s Choice Award for both the student and AOB categories, as well as to purchase art.
The free exhibit can be viewed during regular library hours, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.grundylibrary.org or call 215-788-7891.
The program is offered by Margaret R. Grundy Memorial Library in support of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative. Libraries are key to powering progress and elevating the quality of life in PA by fueling the types of knowledge essential to success: Basic Literacy, Information Literacy, Civic and Social Literacy, Health Literacy, and Financial Literacy.