BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Police are investigating a commercial burglary at the Smoke Shop Tobacco Store, located at the Bristol Commerce Park.
During the early morning hours of March 19, unknown actor(s) forced their way into the building by breaching the wall of a vacant business next store.
Once inside the actor(s) broke into an ATM, several electronic gambling machines, a BIT Coin machine and also the store’s cash registers.
The actor(s) also damaged the store’s alarm system.
The exact amount of currency taken is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Davis at 215-788-7813, ext. 2425.