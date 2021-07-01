BRISTOL TOWNSHIP >> The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the Bristol Township Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the hit-and-run-driver who struck and killed a 53-year-old bicyclist in the 5500 block of Bristol Pike in Bristol Township in the early hours of Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Daniel Santiago, a Bristol Borough resident and volunteer firefighter and life member of the Goodwill Hose Company No. 3, was riding his bicycle on the right lane of the southbound side of Bristol Pike.
At about 12:55 a.m., Bucks County Radio dispatchers received a 911 call reporting that a pedestrian was possibly struck. Township police arrived and located Santiago deceased in the right shoulder of the road, in front of the gravel lot at 5521 Bristol Pike. He was wearing dark clothing.
Santiago suffered obvious trauma to throughout his body.
Next to Santiago, on the adjacent sidewalk, police found a black bicycle, which had obviously been struck by a vehicle and had severe damage to the rear tire and wheel assembly. The complainants did not witness the crash. Any involved vehicle likely has front end damage.
Danny Santiago, a life member of Goodwill Hose Company No.3, was struck from behind around 12:55 a.m. by an unknown vehicle that failed to stop and render assistance. Santiago was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Goodwill Hose Company’s Facebook page, Danny was a dedicated member who, in addition to being a firefighter, served as an administrative officer.
“If you see Danny’s social media pictures, you will see him wearing his station shirts or gear or around one of the trucks or just at the station. Danny truly enjoyed being a member of the fire department. And the fire department enjoyed having him.”
As a firefighter, Danny spent hours helping others on the same road where he was tragically struck.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information on the crash is asked to call the Bristol Township Police Sgt. C.J. Winik or Officer Pat Kitchenman at 267-812-3053. Winik can also be reached by email at cwinik142@bristoltpd.org.