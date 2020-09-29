BRISTOL BOROUGH >> “I am proud to announce I was named the president of a nonprofit that me and a few friends have put together. Our mission is to help underprivileged kids experience things they might not be able to afford, and in the future expand to retired fighters and football players,” announced Tim Witherspoon, Jr.
It's a story about motivation.
The leaders of The Solidarity Project, Inc. are throwing NO lackluster, sluggish punches as they share their passion to help as many as possible. The goal is to really reach kids that need a hand up.
Pray. Focus. Execute.
“No one will understand your plight but you. They won’t see what it took for you to get there. And the only thing that matters is that you get there,” confirmed Tim.
After spending 10 years as a professional fighter, he retired and turned his passion for boxing into a career in personal training and his philanthropic goal has always been to help others.
Tim’s “Witherspoon Boxing & Fitness” opened in the spectacular, historic Grundy Commons on 925 Canal Street beneath the powerful presence of the iconic Grundy Commons clock tower. The sky is the limit!
He and Michael James Wilson and Justin Craig Renfrow will be raising monies so less privileged kids can experience things away from their normal routines that perhaps would have been out of reach for them. This will give the youth something for which to look forward.
A youth would like to join the boxing gym?
The Solidarity Project, Inc. will have funds to help.
One needs a haircut? Thank you Maestro!
Maestro’s Classic ® is a Made in USA brand.
The Project team will help.
Tim plays basketball with the Maestro employees every Friday across the street from the Grundy Commons and they are willing to step up and lend a very capable hand.
As a Solidarity Project team, they all value what is honest, true, noble, trustworthy, kind and right, way ahead of personal gain.
Tim, Jr. came from a family respected for boxing knowledge.
His father, “Terrible” Tim Witherspoon, Sr., a renowned American former professional boxer who competed from 1979 to 2003, is a two-time world heavyweight champion, having held the WBC title in 1984, and the WBA title in 1986, arguably one of the most controversial and most exciting top attractions for boxing fans.
Tim’s wife, Angie Clark will unselfishly participate in the Solidarity Project volunteer work and their four children are “all in” for the public service events. They are presently looking for areas in which to work. Their first line of attack will probably be a cleanup to make the basketball courts an outlet for the kids.
“It’s good to give back and it’s important to give back and take care of the community,” Tim stresses.
“We will reach out to other organizations like the YMCA and The Salvation Army to locate children in need. We don’t have a lot of money but we have a very strong, good platform. I will use anything I have to make it better to provide a little help for this Solidarity Project mentor program.”
The goal is to provide assistance along the lines of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, and their plan is also to hire retired athletes to share their expertise for this project.
“We are all about giving back, and giving back to former athletes to make a difference,” shared Tim. They will bring back former boxers and football players to share their talent to help with this mission.
A major part of this Project coming together was a childhood friend who had a lot of trauma in his life.
Mike Wilson has always possessed a sincere “passion to help people. This has been something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. Giving back, changing lives and making a difference. I appreciate Tim for allowing me to be a part of something so special. Thank you for everything you have done for me and my family. Now it’s time to pay it forward!” Mike knew Tim since he was 2 years old.
“Something is different with Tim. He is a good man.”
Mike’s wife Samantha [Rubio] is quite clearly in his corner.
“I’m so proud of these guys! I know they will do great things. They’re an exceptional group of guys! Especially proud of my husband! He’s not exaggerating when he says this is something he’s wanted to do for a long time! I’m excited to be a part of your dream babe”, his wife Sam confirmed.
Mike and Sam have 2 daughters and one son, Madison [14], Michael, Jr. [13] and Grace [9].
Mike is the youngest of 5 and his brother was his legal guardian. He attended Bristol Township schools.
“The way I was brought up wasn’t the best. Many fall back on that. I try to go forward. I fight every day and I want to give back. Children only understand love and fun.”
His guardians taught him how to be a human being. “I wear everything on my sleeve.”
Family doesn’t always come from blood and these gentlemen have obviously learned that choices are what makes one the person one becomes.
“I want to help as many kids as I can and in the future advance and include senior athletes,” shared Mike.
Boxing, football and basketball will all be included in the Solidarity Project agenda.
Justin Renfrow was born and raised in Philadelphia. He is currently a Canadian football offensive tackle for the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League [CFL], the Canadian professional football league. Unfortunately, this season has been cancelled.
Justin played defensive end and Tight End at William Penn Charter School [ranked as one of the top 100 underclassmen in the country] and then defensive end for the Virginia Cavaliers at the University of Virginia before switching to play a big key part role for the Miami Hurricanes at the University of Miami. He was an All-Academic athlete with a strong ability to perform both on the field and in the classroom as an undergrad sociology major who earned his master’s degree in racial studies. While working on his masters, he was selected to the ACC All Academic Team.
As a graduate transfer to Coral Gables, the 6-foot-6, 310-pound Philadelphia native became a big part of UM’s defensive line rotation.
Justin played in the NFL with five different teams including the Seattle Seahawks where he was on the roster of players who played in the Superbowl XLIX.
He generously works with the Boys & Girls Club when he host events, cooks food and serves as spokesperson for various other activities. He helps raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America in Canada and the USA and he also started football camps for the kids of Calgary with the hopes of taking them to the US to get recruited.
“If you’re in the luckiest 1% of humanity, you owe it to the rest of humanity to think about the other 99%.” And that’s exactly what Justin does, always thinking of ways to give back to his community.
His logo as athlete, philanthropist, and coach is, “Giving back our knowledge one rep at a time.”
Witherspoon Boxing & Fitness will have some of his self-made and customized unmatched quality Justin Renfrow Apparel e-commerce gear line available with proceeds designated for their Solidarity Project.
For info e-mail justinrenfrowapparel@gmail.com.
Justin’s son, Jackson Cruz Renfrow [10] often accompanies his father while he hosts the “2-Min Drill” workout and episodes of the “What’s Cooking JR?” shows.
Justin met Tim when he was researching rehab for an injury he suffered playing the offensive side of the ball for the Buffalo Bills.
“Tim helped me get back to playing and he was a boxing coach for me,” explained Justin.
Justin was nominated by his CFL team for the Tom Pate Community Service Award 3 years in a row, exemplifying what it is to care about others, while at the same time being a top tier professional athlete.
It is NOT just a “Jock Award”!
Presented annually since 1976, the winner of the Tom Pate Memorial Award is selected by the Canadian Football League Players' Association in recognition of his sportsmanship and contributions to one's team, community and the CFLPA.
In 2018 Justin was crowned a CFL Grey Cup Champion with the Calgary Stampeders.
Tim, Mike and Justin epitomize hard work and determination with their peerless drive and work ethic. The three of these bighearted young men all had a “mentoring non-profit” in mind and they have fervently been working together on their powerful Solidarity Project for the last 10 months.
They will be deeply embedded in the community while doing the work of improving the community.
They have all come from households that weren’t always easy, and they are more than ready to be HEARD, SEEN, and KNOWN for what they bring to the table.
Things CAN come full circle.
They firmly advocate that the only way to be successful is to get an education.
The Solidarity Project will get kids boxing, playing football and basketball, all tools to be able to help them when they are vying for a portion of the scholarship funds for college.
Witherspoon Boxing & Fitness at the Grundy Commons in historic Bristol Borough will be the HUB!
These three colleagues are mutually thankful to be surrounded by such a great competent team.
They are clearly on their way of implementing their powerful Solidarity Project, Inc. comprised of a training facility, clothing, and charity/community work.
Teamwork makes the dream work.
“I’m so happy to be a part of Bristol. This is a great place,” confirmed Tim.
Integrity and bravery is contagious.
Join them in raising funds for those that need it the most. Donations are appreciated and accepted.
The Solidarity Project, Inc. is open to receive donations as of September 15, 2020.
Help put a smile on the deserving kids’ faces!
Witherspoon Boxing & Fitness is located at The Grundy Commons, 925 Canal Street, No. 19, Bristol Borough 19007-3951. INFO: Call 215-458-8773 or email witherspoonboxing@gmail.com or solidarityprojectinc@gmail.com
