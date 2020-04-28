BRISTOL BOROUGH >> #ShopSmall #ShopLocal #STAY LOCAL
As the corona virus [COVID-19] spreads around the world at a seemingly accelerating pace, many are petrified by fear and information overload.
FDA Commissioner, Dr. Stephen M. Hahn, an accomplished researcher, confirmed, “We are leaving no stone unturned for COVID-19 treatments for the American people.”
FDA continues to move swiftly and exercise maximum regulatory flexibility in the fight against COVID19.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] recommends the voluntary use of face masks in public to prevent the spread of coronavirus [it is currently a state rule and requirement], disposable gloves are useful to protect yourself from the disease.
However, remember that you must NOT touch your mouth, nose, face or your food with gloves on after you’ve been out in public.
On the evening of March 19th, statewide stay-at-home orders were just beginning. Policy makers and experts have pulled the breaks. It's necessary to comply.
Retail industries have suffered some negative impact while going through a seismic shift and stores are closing up shop, or reducing their hours of business dramatically. There were job cuts, and businesses laid off or furloughed employees. Unemployment rose. Times are truly uncertain for PA business owners. Passion, performance and persistence really are the keys to manifest success.
Shoppers’ habits have been reshaped and businesses have more recently pivoted to stocking up on essentials while supplies for Personal Protective Equipment [PPE] are in such high demand.
Stay safe. Avoid crowds.
Small businesses are better positioned, as they have a significantly smaller amount of customers than the big boxes. By shopping local, you are lessening your exposure and time away from your home.
By the way, do you even know what a "coronavirus" is? Do you know how you get it?
[Answer: 80% of viruses spread through our hands]. Do you know what you can do to prevent getting it?
[Answer: wash your hands, and stay in if you are sick.]
And here is some help. All businesses are extensively cleaning and sanitizing their work environments.
Stay well informed and ensure that others are too!
*Tracked down a list of places where one can find supplies needed against infectious agents:
Beach’s Hardware, 3101 Veterans Highway, Bristol, PA 19007. Phone: 215.788.6171. Email: beachshardware@gmail.com. COVID hours: Monday-Friday 8:00AM-5:30PM; Saturday 8:00AM-3:30PM
Owner Rob Beach acknowledges, “There is a severe drain on at least 15 items in the world, and these items have become limited.”
His Beach’s Hardware carries necessary personal protective equipment.
He and his team are doing their best to stock packs of basic masks, disposable nitrile [synthetic rubber / latex free] gloves, and disinfectant, bleach and paper towels.
Home project materials including paint, and plumbing products and other basics are readily available.
Reminder: WASH your hands before donning disposable gloves. While wearing gloves, remember not to touch your face or eyes, as this will defeat the purpose of wearing them.
After you have properly disposed of your gloves, thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer.
CBM of Delaware Valley & CBM of Neshaminy Valley, 529 Bath Street,Bristol Borough, PA 19007. PHONE: 215.788.3377. Website www.cbm1946.com. COVID-19 Hours: 7:30AM-2:00PM Monday- Friday through April; 7:30AM-4:00PM starting May. CBM is STILL OPEN and taking your orders.
When possible, call supply orders in ahead of time to Bristol 215.788.3377, or Oakford 215.357.3700. Customers may also place their order at the outdoor front desk. CBM associates will bring the items out. Curbside service is also available. Local area delivery within 48 hours for stock building materials!
CBM carries Plexiglas for virus shields, disposable nitrile gloves and latex gloves, basic masks, hand sanitizer, high quality antibacterial wipes, and bleach. The hard to find 3M Half Facepiece Respirators for personal safety have been reordered.
“Get them while you can. Get in. Get out. Get back to work.” General Manager Angelo Quattrocchi confirmed, “CBM values our customers’ time; people in and out in 15 minutes, eliminating physical contact while quarantining. We thank you for your patience during this time. This too shall pass!”
Planning a painting job? Project items, paint, topsoil, hardware, lumber, and mulch are available.
“We pride ourselves in getting you back to work as fast as possible, under 15 minutes for purchases of $500 or less. Spend less time here and more time at your home!”
Pharmacies are high on the list of essential businesses that have remained open during the pandemic. But unfortunately, it’s the small pharmacies that feel the most financial pressure at this time, when they are actually needed the most.
Mill Street Pharmacy, 416 Mill Street, Bristol 19007. PHONE: 215.788.8879. Website: www.millstreetrx.com. Hours: Monday-Friday 9:00AM–7:00PM, Saturday 9:00AM–3:00PM, Sunday: Closed
Pharmacist/owner David B. Cunningham has a vested interest in assuring that each experience with Mill Street Pharmacy is a pleasant one.
Prescriptions and essential items are available for curbside pickup and local deliveries.
Call ahead and the Mill Street Pharmacy team will pack the requested supplies for each customer.
Current stock includes limited supplies of masks. Acetaminophen [generic Tylenol], antibacterial soap and hand soaps and bar soaps, facial tissues, and disposable latex gloves are available.
The new coronavirus has brought a once-roaring labor market to a near-screeching halt, a standstill; closing businesses, canceling large gatherings, and keeping people at home.
U.S. employees can’t work in shuttered stores.
But at some point, it will be time to leave home, and return to work. Most have expressed feeling the financial crunch and quite a rough period from coronavirus restrictions.
But those back-to-work plans may also depend on geography. Suburbs saw fewer confirmed cases of coronavirus and the resulting deaths than the more crowded cities such as New York.
So, lessen the distance working, and keep your business LOCAL. Rather than having to commute to another city, choose to work closer to home. Check out the Grundy Commons. LOCAL matters here.
Save time and money. It’s the perfect opportunity to rewrite the blueprint for your dream project.
Location is still one of the most important of all the factors!
The Grundy Commons, 925 Canal Street, Bristol Borough 19007. PHONE: 215.788.4616. WEBSITE: www.grundycommons.com
As Grundy Commons President, Fred Baumgarten explains, “The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the vulnerability of what we have considered as normal. A major part of what we all have taken for granted is traveling – for work, school and socializing. The virus has put life on hold… for now.
The quarantine restrictions that are now in place have been developed by the best medical experts and are designed for our benefit. We must follow these regulations for our own safety and for the safety of those around us. These are procedures that will affect the way we live and work after the COVID-19 era winds down.
Living locally and working remotely… not traveling every day to the city will be a big part of our future. Grundy Commons is focusing on offering businesses the opportunity to take advantage of the benefits of being local – lower rent, more space for each employee, much less time wasted commuting and no wage tax.”
The Grundy Commons, located in Lower Bucks County, has 20,000 sq. ft. of space on the 6th floor, with gorgeous views of the Delaware Canal Park; a short walk to the Bristol SEPTA station and parking.
“Will build to suite - Willing to subdivide! We will get through it, and when we do, we will be stronger.”
Demonstrate the ability to look at the future in a new way and see immeasurable opportunity.
Advent Design Corp./TESCO- Eastern Specialty Company is located in the Grundy Commons, 925 Canal Street, Bristol Borough 19007. Website: www.tescometering.com
TESCO, the industry standard for electric meter testing, is the preferred supplier for utilities worldwide.
It is a world class, remarkable entrepreneurial manufacturer and service provider to the meter industry owned by, run by, and staffed by engineers.
Owner and President at TESCO, Thomas Alan Lawton confirmed, “We are changing internal processes as well as implementing extra cleaning and wearing face masks. E-mails are sent daily to all of our locations in three different countries to inform, educate, and prepare re: safety and cleaning.”
Engineering and accounting staff are all working from home. The production force and supervisors along with the senior management, who do not have an off switch, continue their potent impact while working daily in the plant.
The TESCO tradition of innovation, experience, and expertise in the electric utility industry is alive and well and the company is growing and working to serve YOU!
When business dips and changes, do YOU have a strategy in place?
It’s our civic duty to step up and effectively respond as a part of the solution, building societal resilience at a time that it could easily break down. Join in on this FREE and valuable opportunity offered by Raising the Bar and the Business & Innovation Department of Bucks County Community College.
On Thursday, April 30th from 4:00PM- 5:00PM, BCCC is presenting “Different is the New Normal, Adapting Your Business to a Changing World”, a one hour ZOOM conference.
Working together we WILL overcome the challenges we face. You CAN better prepare for uncertainty!
E-mail BBraisingthebar@gmail.com to register and receive your ZOOM conference link.
#ShopSmall #ShopLocal KEEP IT LOCAL!
