BRISTOL BOROUGH >> All children, not just budding Rembrandts or Picassos, can have fun and totally unleash their creativity at the Penelope Fox Art Studio in scenic Bristol on the Delaware, home to one of the best art-focused camps around.
P.S. Even coloring OUTSIDE the lines is a fine art.
“This is the third year for the Summer Art Camp and 8 years for my studio at this location,” shared the multi-talented Jina Dierolf. She IS Penelope Fox Art!
ATTENTION! The Penelope Fox Art Studio Summer Art Camp sign up is LIVE NOW! Penelope Fox Art Studio welcomes your budding artist. Visit www.penelopefoxartstudio.com for details.
Nothing unleashes a child's creativity quite like art. It’s a great way to keep kids busy, teach social skills, and have them gain confidence in things they love.
Summer Art Camp begins Tuesday, July 6th and runs for five weeks from 9:50 to 11:50 a.m. Each week offers a different theme of exceptional art with a professional art teacher.
Campers should arrive dressed in play clothes! * Masks may be optional as Penelope Fox Art Studio follows current CDC guidelines.
Parents can drop-off their child[ren] from 9:30 to 9:45 a.m. at the main Canal Works Building entrance by the flag. Penelope Fox Art Studio is the first Studio on the right.
Optional Snack Time is offered at $4 a day from 12 to 12:30 p.m. Snacks are prepackaged with a bottle of water and/or you can send campers in with a sandwich. Email if you are interested in adding this option: PenelopeFoxArtStudio@gmail.com
The price for Summer Art Camp has been discounted this year to $187 a week. A 10 percent sibling discount is available at $168.30. Please email if signing up siblings.
Each and every child certainly does get to indulge their creative spirits here and class sizes are limited so each student gets plenty of one-on-one time with his/her teacher. Projects go home with the artists at the conclusion of each week.
Jina exudes an unrivaled energy and enthusiasm in dealing with the kids, while encouraging their passion, curiosity, and their willingness to try. Regardless of skill level, Jina’s impressive art camp, while focused on FUN and community, is uniquely poised to deliver these crucial social lessons in a largely noncompetitive environment that concentrates on process over product.
Each student charges into the art room anticipating a fun lesson, bearing a can-do attitude.
These innovative summer classes engage and inspire each budding artist from the ages of 6 through 11 years. Jina and her experienced instructors effectively teach art with age-appropriate techniques, fostering each child’s innovative spirit while developing and showcasing his/her creativity.
Making things and interacting with adults who have a passion for creation are critical experiences for these free-spirited kids. Her Art Camp is also a great opportunity for the young artists to appreciate that learning, and hard, focused work can be both fun and satisfying … while giving each camper somewhat of a kind of supervised freedom.
The Penelope Fox Art Studio’s programs build community, self-esteem, and an environment in which kids feel comfortable taking appropriate risks. They learn to love the act of making art, while learning to become critical thinkers, and learning to accept, and give, friendly criticism.
Solid arts education can actually enhance student outcomes in multiple ways including motivation, as arts teach everything: creativity, confidence, and problem solving.
Students actively involved in the arts are four times more likely to be recognized and acknowledged for academic achievements. Even many STEM educational programs which are focused on science, technology, engineering, and math, have turned into STEAM programs with the A, for “art and design”.
Summer is a great time to enhance a youth’s arts education that encourages collaboration, innovation, and problem solving!
Camps fill up fast so be sure to start your search early.
Art is always fun and a great way to try something new or dive deeply into areas of interest.
Some of the best learning happens in this kind of space.
Week One, Up-cycle [July 6 to 9].
Empty junk drawers, gather lunch trash and mix in a bit of imagination to change trash into treasures. This fun-filled week of found objects and residual imaginative materials with Penelope Fox involves creating art with items of ‘waste’, proving that the results can be quite spectacular.
Week Two, Dinosaurs *NOW EXTINCT!! SOLD OUT! [July 12 to 16]
This week is all things dinosaur, from environments to models and dioramas.
Week Three, Art & Science *HURRY- ONLY FEW SPACES LEFT [July 19 to 23]
Calling all geniuses ~ Edison genre! We do the work for you, and you bring the imagination as we study, develop and execute scientific principles. We’ll take art projects to a scientific level, combining the creativity of an art project with a classic science experiment.
Week Four, Space * HURRY- ONLY FEW SPACES LEFT [July 26 to 30]
This week is filled with not only science but sculpture. We will recreate a volcanic eruption and make stick figures dance suspended in water. Campers will also design and build imaginative space craft, from rockets to lunar landing modules, to whatever he/she can imagine.
Week Five, Making Characters * HURRY- ONLY FEW SPACES LEFT [August 2 to 6]
This is a Character-Building class in every sense of the word. Students will work in teams to support each other as they learn the basics of drawing the human figure and they will be guided to practice the decision-making process as a group. Then the Summer Art Campers will write a short cartoon story and build/draw the characters of the story.
Penelope Fox Art believes that Art is for EVERYONE and is hosting NEW kids’ classes and adult classes.
The instructors are professional artists and art educators who are invested in providing quality classes that produce noticeable results, coloring the world and keeping it interesting.
Borough resident John Brian Danks, with over 30 years experience, and Yardley artist Carolyn Bruno Havrilla, a Bucks County Impressionist with more than 25 years experience, teach classes in this Studio.
Artist and teacher Nicole Burkett gives specific attention to our exceptional needs community.
She is a local Bristol Township resident who is passionate about helping people find happiness through creating art. Nicole holds a Bachelors’ degree in Psychology from Temple University.
*Art & Art History classes are offered on Wednesdays all year for 8-12 year olds from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost: $100. Five classes, 5 consecutive weeks [June 30, July 7, July 14 July 21 and July 28]
[Drop-in spaces may be available at $20/class. Please contact us to see if there is space available.]
Students will get introduced to an artist from the past like Salvador Dali and then create a masterpiece in that artist’s style.
“It’s a lot of fun and interesting to find which artist the kids like better,” explained Jina.
Don’t have time to commit to a class that runs for several weeks? Join us for this workshop.
Don’t wait to create!
*Sculpture Art is a 3-day one time summer class [July 18th, 25th, August 1st] ages 7-10
Time: 10:30 AM - 11:45 AM. $75.00 *ALL supplies are included.
*Crochet for Beginners Class [July 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th, August 5th, and 12th]
6:00 PM – 7:30 PM for ages 16 and up
All supplies are included to make your own scarf. Price: $145.00
New Class Alert!
*Intro To Oil Painting Class starts July 19th, ideal for beginner and intermediate artists 16 years old & up.
Oil paint is one of the most popular mediums used by artists all over the world.
The class will be instructed by John Danks who previously taught the colored pencils classes.
John’s portraits are in private collections along the eastern seaboard of the USA and abroad.
Materials required to participate in these classes are bristle brushes and oil paints.
Please bring your own supplies. Price is $135.00. 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM.
“Our goal is that each student learns about his/her OWN tools as we offer them knowledge for their painting journey, guiding each into the world of oil painting by clearly illustrating and explaining materials and a variety of painting techniques. We will supply the canvas,” Jina confirmed.
“If you hear a voice within you say ‘you cannot paint’, then by all means paint and that voice will be silenced.” Vincent Willem van Gogh [1853-1890]
Art can also be used as therapy. It can help people overcome the effects of illnesses, or it may even calm a troubled mind in a post-COVID world.
The Penelope Fox Art Studio Summer Art Camp is way more than just art.
Boredom, you're officially BUSTED!
Penelope Fox Art Studio LLC is located in the Canal Works Building, 10 Canal Street, Studio 101, Bristol 19007. Call 267.307.0096 or email penelopefoxartstudio@gmail.com
