BRISTOL BOROUGH >> His works clearly master the milieu!
mi•lieu /milˈyo͞o,milˈyə(r)/noun: environment, surroundings.
Get the very best in unique or custom, handmade artwork from one of the nation’s foremost recognized Pop artists, Perry Milou! His creativity and inspiration flows easily through his distinctive artwork that exudes widely-shared values or experiences and emotions that help define identity and solidarity.
“Solidarity heals. I would rather be nice than right,” he shared.
Perry is always working at the edge. He is somehow different from the rest of us who color inside the lines. His plan is ambitious and his talent is a gift. He is renowned for putting a playful spin on his art and his works play with visual ideas that have layers of meaning and communicate on various levels.
He consistently creates his very own empowered works that are big and bright with hints of whimsy and nostalgia, creating what he calls his ‘hybrid style’.
Pop Art, largely a British and American cultural phenomenon in the 1950s and popularized in the 1960s, characterized a sense of optimism during that post war consumer boom. It was brash, young and fun.
This iconic artist continues to keep it very much alive through his exciting and widely beloved works.
Perry adeptly captures the colorful and kitsch aesthetic of Pop Art with his in-your-face paintings.
At times confrontational and provocative, at times irreverent and witty, his Pop Art speaks to the objects and images of our everyday lives with his artistic inspiration.
Some of Perry’s very best signature style works include those of rock musicians like Neil [Percival] Young, Willie [Hugh] Nelson, Bob Dylan [born Robert Allen Zimmerman], and the late Eddie Van Halen.
He fondly recalls classic music from his youth and how some of the songs relate to today’s society.
“I absolutely do think some of the songs relate, and what would they be thinking of the present time?”
What about his “notorious” Ruth Bader Ginsburg incredible artwork?
“I really didn’t know a lot about her until she passed away. I just knew who she was, and that she accomplished things that she did for women throughout her whole career and it’s incredible!”
Let’s chat a bit about the demure Justice Ginsburg’s fishnet gloves…
She was quoted to have explained at one time, “Justice Sandra Day O’Connor said when I was having chemotherapy after colon cancer, ‘you are vulnerable now, and you’re going to receptions and shaking hands with lots of people, so you should at least wear gloves.’ This was in 1999. So, I wore gloves and liked them so much, I decided to keep wearing them.”
Perry shared, “I just knew that it was important to get on the canvas and get it out there.”
He has sold the originals and a plethora of copies since.
“She never stopped fighting for women and for what is right.”
Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a tireless and resolute champion of gender equality.
Perry explores re-imaginations of commercial imageries and interprets the genre with his brilliant individuality and witty use of composition. His incredible, brightly hued works represent his extraordinary talents with wondrous aesthetics and his unrivaled style.
“Being good in business is the most fascinating kind of art." Andy Warhol [1928-1987]
Perry thoroughly enjoys working on ‘Warhol-esque’ portraits, works that explore the relationship between artistic expression, advertising, and celebrity culture, along with authentic Americana stuff like a bald eagle that embody the spirit of American popular culture.
“Things that create solidarity, and not separation,” Perry emphasizes.
If there was one artist who personified Pop Art it was Andy Warhol.
Andy Warhol was born Andrew Warhola and he was a leading figure in the visual art movement known as pop art with his meticulously literal paintings.
Decades have not diminished their legacy.
Perry Milou’s works explore the boundaries between dream and reality. His bold and bright paintings showcase his inquisitiveness and swiftly lift the spirits of anyone who comes across them.
It’s through his paintings, that he creates his own freedom.
He is empowered in his own skin while he also is sharing that message with other people.
“Freedom, give it to me. That's what I want now. Freedom, that's what I need now. Freedom to live. Freedom, so I can give.” - Lyrics from ‘Freedom’, a funk-rock song by Jimi Hendrix
Perry’s recent Jimi Hendrix painting, “I love his music!”, will include the Hendrix quote, "When the power of love overcomes the love of power the world will know peace”.
James Marshall "Jimi" Hendrix [1942-1970], an American musician, singer, and songwriter is widely regarded as one of the most influential electric guitarists in the history of popular music, and one of the most celebrated musicians of the 20th century.
This is Perry’s second year in his spacious Grundy Commons art studio.
“I love being here and I like the feeling I get from being here.”
Bristol Borough interests him as well.
“I often visit Mazzanti’s Market and other small businesses in the town.”
Perry believes an artist could, and should, do more than just hold a paintbrush.
One of his next new ventures includes a guest spot on a podcast by retired professional fighter/ President of The Solidarity Project, Inc., Tim Witherspoon, Jr., the proprietor of Witherspoon Boxing & Fitness. Tim is seeking out only the best guests, and Perry and Tim are proud to be business neighbors in the Grundy Commons.
“I will support Tim and his efforts,” Perry confirmed.
“Young Black Suburban” will be more than just a podcast. It will be a community supporting the passion, culture and lifestyle of others with perspectives from Tim.
“The plan is to speak with others in the community along with my co-host Justin Renfrew. It’s to express my point of view and everyone will be invited and represented.”
The human voice connects with people in a way that the written word cannot.
Their first podcast show will be an introduction presented through a YouTube channel very soon.
Tim’s co-host Justin Renfrew is currently a Canadian football offensive tackle for the Edmonton Eskimos. He previously played in the NFL with five different teams including the Seattle Seahawks where he was on the roster of players who played in the Superbowl XLIX.
Perry is looking forward to the podcast. His influence obviously extends far beyond the art world.
Now it’s back to the studio.
His incredible studio in the Grundy Commons is an inclusively inviting space jammed filled with his one of a kind works of brightly colored, iconic and profound emblematic images that encourage both inspiration and heartfelt meaning.
It is definitely NOT some pristine art space that is uninspired!
“I’m very happy to be here. It’s not a retail space; it’s a private studio. This is it! It’s cool here. It’s different.”
He is happily creating his blend of pop culture contemporary art right here in 19007.
The Perry Milou Studio is opened to the public by appointment only.
Are you a fan of Pop Art? Impressive art really does live beyond gallery walls.
Check out www.perrymilou.com and buy a selection of his original contemporary paintings online.
Perry Milou Studio is located at The Grundy Commons, 925 Canal Street, Studio 1-2-1C, Bristol on the Delaware, PA 19007-3931. CONTACT: 267.808.0959 or email perrymilou@gmail.com
