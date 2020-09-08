BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Save the downtown …. you save the town …..
No matter what time of year, Bristol Borough, the Season 2 Winner of the Deluxe Corporation’s Small Business Revolution, always has something exciting for everyone to do.
Take one stroll down historic Mill Street, and each gets to sense a uniquely tight-knit community.
The entire town welcomes you with open arms…..from a distance!
Mask up for the 2020 Bristol Fall Kickoff events.
Masks are required and safe distancing is mandatory per CDC guidelines.
Masks have proven most essential in times when physical distancing can become a tad more difficult.
Bristol Borough, a gateway to Bucks County, raises the bar another notch.
The Borough is cautiously reopening in the wake of the widespread shutdowns prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Every once and awhile, one can stumble upon a town that's gotten everything right—a great location, food with character, and shop owners with purpose. Preservation and industriousness are key in historic Bristol on the Delaware. It's not hard to see why painters and photographers have been drawn there.
Mark your calendar and save these dates for the upcoming FIVE FUNomenal events that are sponsored by Raising the Bar [RTB] and the Bristol Borough Business Association [BBBA].
The town lays out the ol’ welcome mat.
Here is the ingenious roll out of events bringing lots of life and fun to this riverfront town:
Community Clean-Up
Tuesday 9.8.20- Saturday 9.12.20
Let’s keep the Borough beautiful!
Rekindle your Bristol volunteer spirit. Everyone is welcome. Bring a friend!
Adopt a spot town-wide, organize your very own team, and then get to it.
Coming as an individual? Come meet up at the wharf by the “day docks” on Saturday and you'll be happily put to work. The nonprofit Raising the Bar will provide trash bags and gloves.
Mum Flower Baskets
Saturday, 9.12.20
Do NOT keep MUM about this one. Volunteers are needed to hang ‘em up on Mill Street.
Join Bristol Borough Council member [West Ward], borough businessman and member of the Visit Bucks County Board of Directors Michael J. Gorman and his dedicated crew to facilitate another beautiful seasonal transformation of historic Mill Street, the main artery of the business district.
Meet up with Mycle at the Bristol Borough Public Works Building on 92 Maple Beach Road at 11:00AM to make the baskets. OR meet at the Mill Street Crossing at noon to hang the baskets.
Bristol Fall Kickoff *Win $200!
Monday 9.14.20- Sunday 9.20.20
Spend $10.00 and get entered to win $200.00 worth of credits to spend in Bristol!
See… shopping local IS a win-win.
Support the local businesses that are the economic drivers of the 19007 community.
This event contest includes purchases from any proprietor or any participating merchant in beautiful Bristol nestled along the picturesque, shimmering Delaware River.
Enter as often as you make a purchase. Proof of purchase [store receipt] annotated with your name and e-mail or phone number is required to enter. Proprietors will have a supply of entry cards in their shops.
Drawing is Sunday 9.13.20 at 6:00PM at the Centre for the Arts [CFA] 308 Mill Street.
AND while you are there….
Browse a variety of photo image animal pictures and locate them on Mill Street for the coolest around town Scavenger Hunt ever. Hone those observation skills!
Pick up a card at one of the Mill Street shops and bring it along with yourself while touring the town.
The whole family can play so turn off those screens and get moving.
Patricia L. Buchanan joined in the RTB Zoom meeting and learned that they were looking for volunteers. Her idea was to expand upon the traditional scavenger hunt, so she created this kid friendly version for a FUN scavenger activity.
Pat walked on Mill searching for and taking pictures of the various animals shown in the shop windows.
“I made the 18 pictures of the different animals black & white for the scavenger hunt card. Each one depicted is pictured in a different business’ window on Mill Street,” Pat explained.
Just match the animal and mark the location address or name of the store on the back of the card.
Return your completed card to the Centre for the Arts [CFA] 308 Mill Street.
Mill Street Chalk Walk
Saturday 10.10.20 *rain date Sunday 10.11.20
Art is at the heART of human expression.
Chalk one up for 19007 for rescheduling this event originally planned pre- COVID for last April.
Watch as artists take to the once blank sidewalk canvas to throw down a little artwork with color, shape, dimension and personality. Each will apply his/her talent and vision to release the energy of the downtown area with lively colors and illusions. Additional entertainment will be provided.
This street painting festival lets the attendees see the works come to life outside of studio/gallery walls.
These artistic works will spread some joy and provide visual delights for everyone who takes a walk down Mill Street, at least until the next time it rains.
RTB Scarecrow Contest
Saturday 10.17.20
Summon up your imagination and choose materials that are as weatherproof as possible for each amazing design. Think outside the box and craft a cutting edge creation.
Mill Street will be lined with ingenious scarecrows created by businesses, civic organizations, schools and individual families. A team of judges will evaluate the scarecrow entries in three categories – most original, most humorous and of course, most “Bristol.”
Volunteers who are 13 years or older are needed for these Bristol Fall Kickoff events.
Brianna Maura Curran and her Bristol Borough Teen Foundation [BBTF] will be coordinating some of the teen volunteers. Please e-mail Brianna bmcurran@bbteenfoundation.org or call 267.229.7034.
“The BBTF will help with the clean up and the chalk walk. We will gladly do anything with Raising the Bar for Mr. Bill Pezza!” confirmed Brianna.
The BBTF is a nonprofit organization that caters to local teens, grades 6-12th.
All are encouraged to display his/ her community spirit by investing a bit of time to make these events successful, or possibly make a modest financial donation, but all are welcome.
Please attend and patronize the Borough events! Organizations are invited to sponsor an event.
Message RTB President/ local author, William M. “Bill” Pezza or Craig F. Whitaker, owner of Whitaker Brothers Sound Systems & Equipment on Facebook, or email bpezza@comcast.net to volunteer .
“Let's get our Bristol mojo back with some safe, wholesome activities this fall,” suggested Bill Pezza.
Contributions can be mailed to: Raising the Bar P.O. Box 2126 Bristol PA 19007.
As the Bristol Borough slogan states, ‘Come for the history. Stay for the fun’.
