BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Get Your Business Back To Business!
Business, as usual, may look quite different after the coronavirus pandemic.
You have to do some fine-tuning, and you may need to consider how your business can pivot to adjust.
There are a plethora of benefits for welcoming businesses to exist in historic Bristol on the Delaware.
In 2017, Bristol Borough was named the winner in the second season of the Deluxe Corp. Small Business Revolution contest, way in front of 14,000 small towns across America.
Establish a presence!
When it comes to your business, location IS everything.
Physical presentation has a huge impact on brand image. Think about it: it’s the first thing about your business that prospective customers will experience.
Consider how accessible the facility will be for everyone who will be using it.
Easy access is a huge advantage.
Some of the chief Bristol Borough advantages are its optimal, convenient location. Bristol has close proximity along with easy access to the local transport link networks of I-95, Route 13 and the Turnpike, as well as SEPTA bus and regional rail public transportation.
Location will always be important despite the rise of remote work, collaboration, telecommuting and virtual offices. So, it's time to put location at the top of your to-do list.
Location can mean the difference between feast and famine.
Think about which conditions will allow your business to thrive.
Cut costs wisely.
A major priority could be finding a lease location that fits within your company’s budget.
Chances are that you would rather rent in a location with infrastructure and amenities already in place, than purchase a space for your business.
You can enjoy a lot more good days if you are in an exceptional entrepreneurial environment.
It’s time to be proactive, not reactive. Don’t lose momentum!
Select a location that will make the brand that you have envisioned come to life.
Grundy Commons’ owner, Fred Baumgarten offers lower rent than Center City at his impressive complex. Coupled with a shorter commute, no wage tax, and greater space per employee, his location with its one-of-a-kind small town charm powerfully highlights brand visibility.
Business space along with ample free, convenient and adequately lighted parking is currently available in this beautifully maintained multi-tenant commercial hub on 925 Canal Street.
The Grundy Commons is a historic 335,000-square-foot, four- building gem that was originally constructed as a woolen mill by Senator Joseph R. Grundy.
Fred has meticulously restored it with taste and modern creativity.
Will build to suit! The Grundy Commons’ flexibility and reputation could very well be one of the most important factors regarding this premises’ suitability for your business needs.
The possibilities are endless.
Visibility is key!
Is it easy to find? This logo of Bucks County facility is crowned with a centuries old 186’ tall clock tower, a visible landmark for miles in every direction. It presently houses an art studio, boxing gym, whiskey distillery, and other local commercial enterprises. www.grundycommons.com
Get the BEST for LESS. Modern efficiency - competitively priced, very versatile and boasting varying ceiling heights and panoramic views! Why not stack the deck in your favor?
Find your sweet spot and get more done than the competition.
This can be a challenging time for entrepreneurs and small business owners. Ideally, you want to locate in an area with active support for local businesses. Choosing a business location isn't something that can be done on a whim and this cannot be understated.
It takes planning and research and a willingness to thoroughly vet all of the available options.
Tap into local programs.
The Enterprise Zone of Bucks County was established in 1997, encompassing over 16 square miles in portions of seven Lower Bucks County municipalities. The Enterprise Zone tax credit program is open now and is still open for the next couple of weeks.
Additional resources are also available through The Redevelopment Authority [RDA], the local economic development group on 216 Pond Street, in the heart of Bristol Borough, PA 19007.
The RDA stands ready to support communities confronting the evolving challenges and offers tax incentives to attract small businesses to certain areas.
The RDA incentive program provides tax credits to businesses or private companies investing in rehabilitating, expanding, or improving buildings or land located within the designated Enterprise Zone.
Jeffrey D. Darwak, the RDA Executive Director/ Enterprise Zone Coordinator, listens intently to what is needed and directs the business owners to procure the proper assistance. inquiries@bcrda.com
He is innovative and he just gets it.
Jeff is committed to utilizing the proven track record of maximizing federal, state and local resources to support the communities. Among them, the award-winning Ben Franklin Technology Partners is one of the nation’s longest-running technology-based economic development programs.
The Redevelopment Authority of the County of Bucks strives to inspire community development by establishing communities that are recognized as outstanding assets through comprehensive approaches that coordinate housing rehabilitation, economic development and the opportunity of family sustaining employment in the County of Bucks. A study done several years ago found that recent RDA projects have saved or created 16,000 jobs in Bucks County.
Positioning has always been an important element of setting up a business.
Go where you are inspired and supported.
This is an essential ingredient in launching and growing.
Historic Bristol on the Delaware is a productive place where businesses are thriving.
Raising the Bar, the borough’s economic development arm, is a non-profit organization committed to elevating Bristol Borough as a most wonderful place to visit, live or start a business. RTB has put together a 12-person Economic Development Advisory Panel aimed at assisting new business owners to find success in the borough, providing no-cost guidance to potential business owners considering a Bristol Borough location for their business.
Raising the Bar Chairman/BCCC American History & Government Professor and author, William M. “Bill” Pezza, and the RTB committee diligently follow a multi-faceted plan of forming partnerships, recruiting volunteers, and facilitating projects relative to joint marketing and economic development, along with tourism, the arts, and historic preservation.
RTB continues to make profound impacts in the Borough.
“Bristol Borough is experiencing a resurgence of economic growth and investment,” said Bill Pezza. “Let us help you find your place in Bristol’s future.”
Contact Bill Pezza or subcommittee chairman Craig Whitaker via Facebook to get started.
Take a look at other businesses and services that are prospering in the Bristol community and local vicinity.
With proper research and fundamental educated liaison assistance, one can maximize the chances of selecting a location that is spot-on for success in historic Bristol on the Delaware.
So, restart your engines and get your business back to business……
THINK BIG! THINK BRISTOL!
Recommend a “Spotlight”. E-mail vjmrun@yahoo.com