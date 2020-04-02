BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Feeling Disconnected or just Distanced? … You Decide!
The world is quite different now during this COVID-19 pandemic period of social distancing and virtual isolation that began in Wuhan, China. The USA reports more new cases of COVID-19 in the world, and the strict stay-at-home orders continue to require most of the country to remain in closed quarters.
“I hope that during this time we can reflect on the people and things that really matter. Hopefully when we can break back out of our homes and social distancing we remember to be kind to each other, to take care of ourselves, our families, our communities, and our planet,” commented Pennsbury High School teacher, Nicholas T. Zlupko of Southampton.
These are beyond doubt unprecedented times.
“My daughter stopped by today, she sat in the car at the end of the driveway and I stood more than 6 feet away. No hugs, no kisses, really makes me sad. I pray this does not become our new normal. We are a very affectionate close family,” shared Susan Zanino Corleto, Langhorne.
Everyone acutely feels the loss of personal contact that has been a required response to this public health emergency.
The lack of connect and the heartbreaking disconnect is aptly defined in this limerick composed by Robert Dominick who teaches 8th Grade ELA at Murray Avenue School in Huntingdon Valley.
“Wanted to share some positive vibes. Wrote this today. The type of poem is called an elfchen, which in and of itself is a pretty upbeat name. Hope you enjoy reading.”
Connection - Is fleeting - In these times - But lessons are found - Regardless - If you - Care to look - Outside your room and - Listen - The best idea yet is to just stay home!
“Being home with our families is a great great thing! If so many want to call that the “new normal,” that’s on you! I love learning more about my kids every day! I love spending time with my wife doing puzzles and playing games. This is a rough time, yes, for sure, but we will get through it and your life is going to be that much better because of the time you got to spend with your family,” confirmed Millevoi Bros. Auto Sales owner, Gregory M. Millevoi, Richboro, www.millevoi.com
Michael A. Bolognese, VJM Theology teacher expressed, “It’s so wonderful to be at home with my family. What an opportunity in the midst of a crisis to get together and get to know each other even better by sharing intimately a common life within simple existence.”
As the COVID-19 outbreak spreads, events are being canceled, optimistically postponed, or are converted to virtual events as a result of the travel bans, and laws banning large gatherings, to help mitigate the public health and economic fallout from the outbreak.
The online sphere is kept bustling, presenting these virtual events with no social distancing restrictions that help to maintain a bit of normalcy. The event organizers are scrambling to make alternative plans in meaningful, efficient ways while avidly working to overcome the many challenges.
Canceled events are, in some cases, morphing into virtual gatherings, and a virtual event platform provides the power to connect with a global audience with an online environment. Hosting online functions removes all on-site risks and gives the audience the ability to attend events via desktop/mobile and still create community.
It’s troubling times on so many levels while the coronavirus' effect is a rapidly-changing story.
Plan. Prepare. Pivot.
The Bristol Day Car Show, sponsored by the Bristol Cultural and Historical Foundation [BCHF], is presenting its first-ever virtual car show and photo contest. This pandemic crisis inspired a reinventing, an elevating, and a robust taking it up a notch. The show goes on(line)!
“In these trying times when we cannot gather for a traditional car show, this is the next best thing. We still plan on having our traditional, the 9th yearly car show, on October 17, 2020 at Snyder-Girotti Elementary School, 450 Beaver Street, Bristol PA 19007,” confirmed Mark Louis Gesualdi who is coordinating this event along with his cousin Christopher John Gesualdi, and local artist, Jean-Marc Dubus.
Registration and photo submission begins Saturday, April 4 at 8 AM and will end Saturday, April 18 at 8 PM. Voting begins Sunday, April 19 at 8 AM and ends Sunday, May 3 at 8 PM.
The three cars obtaining the most votes will receive Visa gift cards and yes, they will be mailed.
Visit www.contest.bristoldaycarshow.com to participate in the Virtual Bristol Day Car Show and contest, and to register and submit a photo of your car, or call Mark Gesualdi 215.788.8621 for additional information.
The Bristol Day Car Show photo contest is open to legal residents of the USA who sign up at www.contest.bristoldaycarshow.com. Entrants must be 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry in this promotion in order to qualify.
Thriving, surviving or struggling, we are all facing the FEAR of uncertainty.
All the rules are being rewritten. A RESET button has been imposed.
As the health and safety of the Villa Joseph Marie community is always a priority, Villa continues to fulfill its mission through the use of virtual classrooms, the sponsoring of virtual community retreats, and coordination of service projects that address the world as it is seen today.
In keeping with the new stay-at-home guidelines imposed by the state, their Annual Spring Auction has been postponed to Saturday, May 9; however, an engaging Pre-Auction will take place online Sunday, April 5, through Wednesday, April 8. That Pre-Auction, which offers 25 exclusive items at a variety of price points, can be accessed at https://vjmhs2020.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse.
Additionally, raffle tickets are still available at www.vjmhs.org/give/auction for the winner’s choice of a Louis Vuitton Neverfull GM tote, valued at $1,490, or $1,000 cash. Second and third prizes of $500 and $250, respectively, also will be awarded. Winners need not be present at the May 9 drawing.
Villa Advancement Associate Alyse Johnson and her innovative and creative team of volunteers have created an event which is sure to thrive in this online platform. You can attend from home and it is “For the Girls!”
ONE thing is certain: The coronavirus is likely to mean that the definition of "business, as usual", will change.
The effects on public health and the global economy are unmistakable.
This is not how we intended to celebrate the year 2020. Adjust your plan.
We can keep defining who we are in a virtual and virtuous manner.
Oh, by the way, get outside and get a little fresh air. But do it alone!
