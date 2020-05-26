BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Clearly, the 2019 Novel Coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic is an unprecedented event that has impacted every part of the globe. The first confirmed USA case of the 2019 coronavirus was reported in the state of Washington on January 21st. On January 30th, the World Health Organization [WHO] declared the virus a global health emergency. Early in the most aggressive response, orders were issued to close schools as well as non-life-sustaining businesses. Now there is a measured and strategic relief approach in sight to balance our return to economic stability.
All PA counties will enter the COVID-19 yellow phase by Friday, June 5th, Governor Thomas W. Wolf, the 47th Governor of PA announced last Friday, furthering his plan for reopening the state with eased restrictions. The yellow phase means that most but not all the businesses can reopen, limitations remain on public gatherings, and all restaurants and bars continue to be closed to in-person business.
Plans are to restart both the economies that have been battered by this novel pandemic, and the weeks of stay-at-home orders that have affected some 315 million Americans.
In the yellow phase the stay-at-home order is lifted, but gatherings of 25 people or more are not allowed. Face coverings and six-foot distancing are still required, and public gatherings larger than ten are not permitted. Continuing to maintain social distancing, hygiene guidelines and sanitation rules, as well as personal responsibility remain the orders of the day.
Retail stores are permitted to reopen at 50 percent capacity.
“The state’s social distancing and business closures saved lives,” Gov. Wolf stated when he announced the reopening plans, and he thanked and acknowledged Pennsylvanians for their efforts.
These 19007 brick-and-mortar establishments have had to creatively shift their operations, or shut down entirely for a month or more, and now they have stocked up on disinfecting products and safety procedures for their June reopening:
*In-Person Retail Allowable, Curbside and Delivery Preferable*
Bristol Antiques Market, 329 Mill Street, Bristol, PA 19007. 267.812.5222Call via Mitel. Website: bristolantiquesmarket@gmail.com
Owner Karla Sloan’s market features artisans, makers, creators and curators exclusively selling one of a kind, antique, vintage, architectural salvage, up-cycled and handcrafted items in a price friendly, family welcome, comfortable, enjoyable and eye pleasing environment, brimming with coveted treasures.
“I am most thankful that the community reached out purchasing gift cards for mother’s day, paying for items ahead and being willing to wait until we re-opened to pick up. Thank you all for being so supportive, and most of all thank you for your heartfelt messages of encouragement.”
She is planning on doing something special for her customers at the “Grand RE-Opening” on June 5th at 10:00AM, with a Roulette Wheel for discounts. She and her staff have been moving artisan gallery booths around, preparing for new vendors with new merchandise, as they prepare to continue to offer a large selection of vendor’s antiques and vintage household items.
Karla is a Bristol Borough Business Association [BBBA] and Raising the Bar [RTB] Board Member and this motivated entrepreneur has been working along with both of those community organizations to create a VIP Discount Card, along with participating area businesses. Look for the VIP signage as you stroll.
“We will resume normal business hours: Tuesday-Saturday: 10:00AM–6:00PM / Sunday: 11:00AM–5:00PM/ closed Monday, and look forward to seeing everyone. The shop is full of lots of new treasures.
We have missed everyone and hope you are doing well. Bristol Antiques Market will maintain all requirements for a healthy visit. If you have a mask, we encourage you to please wear it as long as your health permits, and we appreciate that you practice social distancing with our other customers and staff. We want everyone in Bristol Antiques to be safe and well.”
All of the shop owners have committed to take utmost precaution to adapt their workplaces into the safest environments for both their staff and their customers.
Sloan’s Thrift, 220 Bristol Pike, Bristol 19007. Phone: 267-433-4556. Website: www.sloansthrift.com
“Sloan's Thrift is a family owned and Veteran Owned Business. We are proud of our quality of items and we are driven to make a difference in the community.”
Co-owners, USMC Lance Corporal Andrew Sloan and Peter Collipp are most generous with Veteran organizations. Sloan Thrift’s Grand Opening was August 1st 2015. They will be celebrating 5 years in business this August.
Andrew and Peter continued to sell their furniture online during the time all the stores were mandated to close up shop. They provided for pick up from the curb. Now they are eagerly gearing up for their June 5th “re-opening”.
Face masks are required and gloves will be readily available if requested.
They have marked distance lines on the floors, and as always, all of their furniture pieces are thoroughly cleaned and processed.
“We will have a deep discount on clothing apparel. Everything will be a dollar! And all of the shoes will be marked down further for sale. We provide the best variety of items at the best prices.”
Customers always find what they need at Sloan’s Thrift.
Check their postings for availability of furniture and tools. “Everything goes so quickly!”
Need a little gift for someone, a little surprise for yourself...or both?
Mignoni Jewelry & Gifts, 200 Mill Street, Bristol 19007. Call 215.788.3243Call via Mitel
Sanitizers will be available, along with gloves. Carol Mignoni Ferguson and Rosemarie Mignoni Szczucki have been working diligently in their store, in preparation to reopen on June 5th.
“We are most excited about our new line of Boluva fashion jewelry composed of quartz, semi-precious beads and dark black lava rock.” Some of the stylish selections include woven leather bracelets and necklaces, solid metal stainless steel cuffs ,and an assortment of link cuff bracelets.
ConGRADulations are still in order. Remember the graduates of 2020!
Bulova watches are always faultless! Also, peruse their incredible selection of sterling silver and solid gold Claddagh rings, Ireland’s most romantic and enduring Celtic jewelry tradition; rings for love, loyalty, and friendship. Gift boxes in the shape of graduation hats are apt presentations for the graduation rings. Or choose from beautiful sterling silver and CZ stud earrings for only $30.00 and that includes PA sales tax and shipping to any address in the USA!
Is it time for a new watch battery? Mignoni Jewelry offers professional replacement.
And it is also time to be out and about. Be prepared. Choose something gorgeous from their selections of pretty floral scarves accented with butterflies and dragonflies. Oh and it’s garden time too. Decorative statues of St. Francis, the Italian patron saint of nature are available for outdoor areas, along with long lasting Italian and Irish stick flags to enhance lawns or gardens.
Then for Father’s Day, their showcases proudly display a variety of custom classic pocket and wrist watches. Timepieces make perfect gifts.
Searching for super cute finds?
Re-URBAN-It, 408 Mill Street, Bristol 19007. Phone: 215.500.1563Call via Mitel. Email: info@re-urban-it.com
Breanna Lynn Hitchens provided free delivery during business closures, as well as curbside pickup.
She is happy to welcome her customers back into the store on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:00AM!
“We have a sanitizing station as soon as you walk in.”
All her all products are unique and there is a great selection of Father’s Day items, wall art and frames, handmade fine art, crafts and unique gifts.
“We will be returning to our regular hours and the store will be stocked with amazing new inventory.”
All of her old quality furniture is most craftfully restored into new treasures; from shabby to very chic. Breanna clearly loves anything vintage, antique, and unique.Her amazing rejuvenated furniture undoubtedly makes everyone pause with its classic celebration of simple and timeless style.
So welcome back! “Just wear a mask and respect social distance.”
Breanna is looking forward to things returning to normal.
