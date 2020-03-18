BRISTOL BOROUGH >> State Rep. John Galloway, D-Bucks, has announced that the Margaret R. Grundy Memorial Library received a $5,000 grant to support grassroots efforts promoting awareness and participation in the 2020 Census across Pennsylvania.
The funds were awarded by the Census 2020 Outreach Grant Program. The program focuses on supporting efforts to promote participation in the census that target hard-to-count populations including, but not limited to, those who do not speak English as their primary language; ethnic minority, immigrant, and rural communities; children; the elderly; the LGBTQ population; and individuals experiencing homelessness.
“The Margaret R. Grundy Memorial Library has played a leading role in community building in the Bristol Borough for generations,” Galloway said. “I’m glad to see its critical grassroots efforts to promote participation in the census in Bristol Borough will be supported.”
The Margaret R. Grundy Memorial Library is named after the sister of the late Pennsylvania state Sen. Joseph R. Grundy.
The Grundy Foundation maintains and operates the senator's family home as a museum; maintains and operates a community library; and makes charitable contributions to nonprofit organizations, with a particular interest to those in Bristol Borough.