PHILADELPHIA >> Bristol Borough tenor Daniel Taylor is among the local stars appearing in "LOVE in the Park," a five-episode series of performances on the Opera Philadelphia Channel, beginning Friday, Dec. 11
Taylor has been a star of the Opera Philadelphia Chorus for nearly a decade, creating memorable roles in shows ranging from the world premieres of Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek’s Breaking the Waves and Lembit Beecher’s Sky on Swings to Verdi’s classic opera La traviata.
The talents Daniel and many of his fellow singers in the renowned ensemble will be celebrated this season on the Opera Philadelphia Channel in a five-episode series titled LOVE in the Park, in which 16 singers under the direction of Chorus Master and Elizabeth Braden and accompanied by pianist Grant Loehnig perform beloved opera arias and choruses alongside popular musical theater selections.
All five episodes of LOVE in the Park will premiere on Friday, Dec. 11 and will be available for seven-day rentals for $15 or unlimited on-demand viewing for Season Pass holders through May 31, 2021. Visit operaphila.tv for details.
Filmed on September 30, at a masked and socially-distanced concert in Dilworth Park next to Philadelphia City Hall, the program includes all 16 singers performing pieces like “Belle nuit” (Barcarolle) from Offenbach’s The Tales of Hoffman, “L’amour est un oiseau rebelle” (Habanera) from Bizet’s Carmen, and “Libiamo ne’ lieti calici” (Libiamo) from Verdi’s La traviata.
With a running theme of “love in all its forms,” the series includes selections from Broadway favorites West Side Story, Camelot, A Little Night Music, The Music Man, My Fair Lady, Godspell, and Waitress, as well as arias from the operas Rigoletto, Don Giovanni, The Barber of Seville, Porgy & Bess, and Der Rosenkavalier.
Taylor is featured in episode 1 in a duet with soprano Natalie Dewey, performing “Tonight” from the Leonard Bernstein/Stephen Sondheim musical West Side Story. He also performs solo in episode 4 with “Di rigori armato il seno” from the Richard Strauss opera Der Rosenkavalier.
The Opera Philadelphia Channel creates a digital space in which artists can perform and explore, through a series of new commissions by visionary composers and dynamic performances produced for the screen. Season subscriptions priced at $99 are offered along with pay-per-view rental options for individual performances.
The channel is available for viewing on computers and mobile devices, and on TV screens via Chromecast and the Opera Philadelphia Channel app on AppleTV, Android TV, Roku, and Amazon FireTV. For more information, visit operaphila.tv.