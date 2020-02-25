DOYLESTOWN >> Bristol Borough School District Superintendent Rose Minitti and Police Chief Joseph Henry participated in a School Safety Symposium held by the Bucks County Intermediate Unit in Doylestown.
Attending were superintendents and chiefs of police from throughout Bucks County. Topics covered included state legislation regarding school safety and other administrative issues.
The attendees also participated in break-out sessions comparing and sharing safety and threat assessment procedures.
These formal work sessions are aimed at enhancing the communication and working relationship that the school and police department already share.