BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Social media platforms are being used to incite violence, Bristol Borough Police are saying.
Most recently, police said, there was a report of a woman in a nursing outfit beaten by four men at a convenience store in Bristol. This is a FALSE report, police said. A subsequent post called for violence against others in revenge for this FALSE post, police said.
The public is strongly urged to get their news from legitimate professional news sources. Please confirm any similar type of post before forwarding, police said.