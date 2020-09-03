BRISTOL BOROUGH >> The Bristol Borough Police Department is recognizing Sergeant Joseph Moors for completing the FBI-LEEDA (Law Enforcement Executive Development Association) Trilogy program.
Sergeant Moors received the FBI-LEEDA TRILOGY Award for the accomplishment.
The awards are issued to those who successfully complete the FBI-LEEDA's Supervisor Leadership Institute, Command Leadership Institute and Executive Leadership Institute.
These training courses cover multiple topics dealing with today's complex challenges that are faced by law enforcement.
Mayor Joseph Saxton and Chief Steven Henry congratulate Sergeant Moors on his accomplishment and his continued dedication to the Bristol Borough Police Department.