BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Bristol Borough Police are investigating the theft of two Ford pickup trucks during the early morning hours of February 10th.
One truck was stolen from Corson Street and the other from Jefferson Avenue. Both trucks were located later that morning in the Borough and the catalytic convertors had been sawed off both vehicles.
It has been determined that the pictured vehicle is involved in the theft of both trucks. The vehicle is believed to be 2005-10 Lincoln.
Anyone with information regarding the pictured vehicle is asked to contact Officer Levitsky at 215-788-7813 ext 2443.