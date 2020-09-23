BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Police continue to investigate a shooting that took place at about 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 in the 200 block of Wood Street.
Police said the operator of a cream colored SUV exited his vehicle and fired several rounds at a group of individuals standing on the sidewalk, including a nine year old girl, however no one was hit.
The shooter is described as a black male 5"10", slim build with dreadlocks. The shooter returned to the vehicle and fled the scene.
Police are working on determining who was the intended target. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Davis at 215-788-7813 ext 2425.