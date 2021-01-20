BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Bristol Borough Police Police have filed charges against a 19 year old Bristol Township man in connection with the Wood Street shooting that took place on September 22, 2020.
Troy Keys has been charged with firing multiple gunshots at an 18 year old intended victim. The intended target was standing in a small group of residents, which included a 7 and 9 year old.
Keys was in a vehicle that had driven by the group and then exited the vehicle and fired shots from the intersection of Mulberry and Wood at 5:41 p.m.
The gunshot rounds struck a nearby residence with one round going through the second floor window of the Bristol Fire Company on Wood Street.
Keys has been charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder and 14 other counts for the Bristol Borough shooting.
Keys has also been charged with two separate shooting incidents, one in Middletown Township and one in Bristol Township.
Keys is currently in Bucks County Prison on unrelated charges.
The extensive investigation was done in conjunction with Bristol Township Police, Middletown Township Police and the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
Bristol Borough Police would like to thank the residents of Wood Street for their patience and understanding during the time it took to bring the investigation to a successful conclusion.