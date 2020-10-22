BRISTOL BOROUGH >> The Bristol Borough Police Department has announced the arrest of Jason Ford in connection with a shooting which took place on Spring Street on November 27, 2019.
A warrant had been issued for Ford on charges of Attempted Criminal Homicide and other crimes in connection with the shooting of a male victim inside an apartment.
After a lengthy investigation Det. Bill Davis obtained a criminal warrant for Ford in April of 2020.
Bristol Borough Police received information that Ford may be staying in a hotel in New Jersey. The Lawrence Township, New Jersey Police Department conducted surveillance on the hotel in question.
Lawrence Township Police located Ford, and after a brief foot pursuit he was taken into custody. Ford is facing additional charges in New Jersey.
Ford is currently in the Mercer County Jail. He will be extradited to Bucks County to face Attempted Criminal Homicide charges.