The Bristol Borough Police are investigating a burglary and theft which took place n February 1, 2021 at or about 6 p.m.
The pictured suspects are believed to have entered a residence on the 200 block of Radcliffe Street and gained access to vehicle keys. Taken was a white 2010 Ford Edge bearing PA JHA7697.
The female actor is described as a white female in her 20s with a long dark hooded coat (length below knees), dark pants with white stripes down legs, multicolor scarf, carrying small shoulder backpack.
The male actor is described as a white male in his 20s with a gray hooded jacket, carrying a waist satchel on left side, black or dark pants.
Actors came from the direction of Mill Street.
Any with information is asked to contact Officer Levitsky at 215-788-7813, ext. 2443.