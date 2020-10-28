BRISTOL BOROUGH >> The Bristol borough Police received a visit from a caring friend.
Maddalyn Stadler, of Levittown, made and delivered care packages for the department's officers. Her parent is a childhood friend of Officer James Ellis.
Maddalyn told her parents that she did not like the way police officers have been treated lately. So she came up with the idea of making care packages. That is when her parent contacted Officer Ellis.
The Bristol Borough Police Department is very appreciative of Maddalyn's efforts and support, which is much needed during these difficult times.