BRISTOL BOROUGH >> The Bristol Borough Police Department is the recipient of two local businesses and their generosity.
The department received a visit from Nicholas Santiago, the owner of Black Sparrow Tattoo on Farragut Ave. in Bristol Borough. Nick presented Chief Henry with multiple boxes of surgical gloves.
Nick said he felt that he could support the police department by donating the gloves since his business has been closed down to the COVID 19 shutdown.
The gloves will be put to good use as part of the officers personnel protective equipment (PPE), according to Chief Steven Henry.
"The Bristol Borough Police are appreciative of the support they have received from the community and specifically the support and donation they have received from Black Sparrow Tattoo," said the chief.
The department also received a visit from Tim and Cara Wilson who operate a SERVPRO franchise in Douglasville. Cara also is the owner of SportsClips Haircuts in Fairless Hills and Bensalem.
The two have a lot of connection to the area and wanted to give back to the First Responder community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The couple donated their time and equipment disinfecting police vehicles for several local police departments, including Bristol Borough.
"This is of great assistance in the continuing battle against the invisible COVID 19 virus," said Chief Henry. "First Responders are constantly cleaning and disinfecting due to the multiple citizen contacts they must make on a daily basis. The Bristol Borough Police are grateful for the Wilson's support."