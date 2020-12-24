BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Twenty-five families will be sitting down to a Christmas feast this week thanks to the generosity of the Bristol Borough Police Department, the DeCaro Family Giving Fund and Agostino Food Service.
Loaded down with food baskets containing all the ingredients needed for a delicious holiday meal, Police Chief Steven Henry and members of the force delivered the meals on Tuesday evening to families that could use a little extra help.
“This is another way we can give back to the community and make a difference during these difficult times,” said Chief Henry. “As difficult as it is for everyone this year, it’s even more important for us to be acting in a positive light. And our officers like to step up for these things this and taking that extra step.”
The special food basket detail was made possible by the police department and the DeCaro Family, the owners of Bristol Environmental. The DeCaro Family Giving Fund supplied funding for the baskets.
The DeCaro Family has partnered with the Bristol Borough Police in the past, sponsoring the Bristol Borough Police Night at the Carnival, where Bristol Borough children were treated to a night at the St. Anne’s Carnival in 2019. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the carnival did not take place this year.
“We really appreciate the DeCaro family. This is the second time they have stepped up for us,” said Chief Henry.
According to the Chief, basket recipients were identified with the assistance of the Bristol Borough School District.
Bristol Borough Police Officers then purchased the food and assembled the baskets, which included fresh eggs, milk, boxes of stuffing, gravey, string beans, cranberry sauce, pie and a $50 gift certificate from Selecto Food Market.
Of course no feast would be complete without a turkey. So Sgt. Pete Faight, who took the lead on the project, reached out to Agostino Foods Service, in Bristol Borough, and placed an order. When Agostino learned what the police officers were doing, they insisted on donating the turkeys.
“With the pandemic making traditional community outreach events scarce, the department wanted to do something to impact the community in a positive way,” said the Chief. “This will give these families a couple of extra days of happiness and make their holiday a little brighter.”