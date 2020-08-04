BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Police responded to the report of a burglary in progress at 213 Buckley Street, on Monday, August 3 at approximately 6 a.m.
While enroute Bucks County Dispatch advised the responding officers that there was now screaming coming from the backyard and a possible stabbing taking place.
Upon arrival, Officers DiPaolo and Lepore were met by residents pointing to the rear yard where the attack was taking place. The officers had to break down a locked six-foot stockade fence to gain access to the rear yard.
The officers found the suspect, Walter Vandoren Jr,, 43, of Bristol Township, armed with a knife on top of a 39 year old victim. The officers were able to stop the assault and took the suspect into custody.
The victim suffered from multiple stab wounds. She was treated on scene by the Bucks County Emergency Squad and then transported to Jefferson Torresdale Trauma Center where she underwent emergency surgery and is listed in stable condition.
Subsequent investigation determined that Vandoren was the estranged husband of the victim.
Detective Bill Davis charged Vandoren with attempted criminal homicide, burglary and other offenses.
He was arraigned before the Honorable Frank J. Peranteau and bail was set at $1,000,000. He has been transported to Bucks County Prison.