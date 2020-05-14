BRISTOL BOROUGH >> On May 13 at approximately 2:30 p.m., Bristol Borough Police responded to a vehicle fire at the intersection of Pond and Beaver streets. The Bristol Borough Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported.
Bristol Borough firefighters extinguish car fire at Pond and Beaver
