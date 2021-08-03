BRISTOL BOROUGH >> The Bristol Borough Council in July voted to bring back the borough’s recreational soccer program beginning this fall.
The council also voted to engage Mike Poploskie at a stipend to be determined to run the program.
“Mike has the knowledge and the know how to pull this off in a short period of time,” said Council President Ralph DiGuiseppe who proposed the motion. “He wants to start registrations right away. And he’s also looking into running basketball in December-January. I think he’s the right guy. He knows the kids. He knows what has to be done.”
Poploskie is a member of Bristol High School’s Class of 2000 where he played baseball. He graduated from West Chester University in 2005 with a degree in Health and Physical Education with a minor in Coaching. He earned his Master’s in Education from Cabrini College in 2008 and in 2012, a Master’s in Athletic Administration.
In 2018, Poploskie was named Pennsylvania State Athletic Director of the Year for the Philadelphia region. He is the Athletic Director at Mastery Charter Schools in Philadelphia.
“We never wanted to compete with St. Marks because Father Mooney and the CYO do a great job, but the way it’s handled right now only kids who belong to St. Marks can play,” said DiGuiseppe. “But there are a lot of kids who don’t belong to St. Marks. There are a lot of kids who aren’t in the CCD program.”
According to DiGuiseppe, the borough’s program will have first choice of school district fields, although he said he expects that Poploskie would work out an amicable arrangement with the St. Marks coach on field usage.
In other business, the council voted to advertise an amendment to its ordinances that would extend parking meter enforcement later into the evening and to seven days a week.
Currently parking meters are enforced from 9 am and 6 pm Monday to Saturday. Under the change, metered parking will be enforced from 9 am to 9 pm Monday to Sunday except legal holidays.
Parking meters are located along Mill Street and a portion of Radcliffe Street.
Council also approved the advertisement of an ordinance prohibiting the feeding of feral cats in the borough. Feral cats have become a major problem in the borough, especially in the Harriman section.
In other action, council approved the sale of a used 2006 Ford Truck with 55,000 miles on it for $4,091.
During council discussion, Councilman Greg Pezza raised safety concerns over pedestrians crossing busy Route 13 to access mental health and addiction facilities at Lower Bucks Hospital.
Many of the pedestrians, he said, are not thinking clearly when they are attempting to make the crossing, often in the middle of a block and not at a pedestrian controlled intersection.
“It seems so dangerous and then you add the state of the people that are making the walk,” said Pezza. “I’m wondering if there is anything we can do to help people in that situation.”
Police Sgt. Joe Moors said all the intersections are set up with the mechanisms to guide people when to cross and when not to cross.
With that said, Sgt. Moor said, “We are seeing a very large uptick of people who aren’t using the intersections with the controls. They are just walking across and they might not be in the right state of mind.”
Pezza asked if there’s anyway the borough can coordinate with the state to address the issue. “I just think it’s a tragedy waiting to happen.”
Moor said he’ll be meeting with the police chief when he returns from vacation to discuss the issue.
Councilwoman Lorraine Cullen also asked about the continuing problem with ATVs being used on borough streets.
Sgt. Moors said the department was able to nab one of the riders in front of Grundy Towers, but said they continue to pose a traffic hazard, sometimes driving the wrong direction up Mill Street.
ATVs, also known as quads, are not allowed to operate on borough and state-owned streets.
“They are not supposed to be on the road. They are not licensed. They are not insured,” said Moors.
“Philadelphia is having a huge problem with it. The suburbs are having a problem with it. You have to be very lucky and coordinated to catch them. We’ve tried in the past and it’s very difficult,” said Moors. “It’s a huge problem. It’s almost every day that I’m getting calls. They’re coming down Radcliffe Street and racing up Mill Street the wrong way.”
Moors encouraged residents to call police anonymously to report neighbors who are running their quads on the street. “That would be a big help to us to know where these cycles are coming from.”
In other announcements, DiGuiseppe acknowledged the sudden passing of Donna Worstall on July 19 at the age of 64. Worstall owned and operated Digger Dogs, a highly respected, well-loved dog grooming business on Mill Street.
“She was a great person and is dearly going to be missed in this town,” said DiGuiseppe.
Mark your calendars for these upcoming borough events:
- Unity Day will be held on Saturday, August 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Wharf and in Basin Park. The day is about honoring first responders and uniting the community by creating a bridge between ethnicities, cultures and law enforcement. There will be food, fun and entertainment, including the Dancing Divas of Bristol.
- Bristol Borough First Friday, Saturday, Sept. 4 from 5 to 8 pm on Mill Street along on the Wharf. Sidewalk sales, entertainment and lots more. Sponsored by the Bristol Borough Business Association.
- The Bristol Borough Council presents “Rock, Doo Wop and Soul in the Park” on Saturday, September 18 from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Mill Street Parking Lot. Free parking and continuous shuttle service will be available from the Lenox Building on Radcliffe Street. Featured performers include Bobby Wilson and a tribute to his father, Jackie Wilson; the Tymes; Eddie Holman; The Happenings; Bill Haley Jr.’s Comets; Vito Picone and the Elegants; the Chiclettes; and Joel Katz and the Dynamics. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended and food trucks will be on site and open during the free concert. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 19.