BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Bristol Borough has been awarded a $1 million grantfrom the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program for improvements to the Bristol Waterfront Park and the Mill Street parking lot.
Bristol Borough, which owns and maintains the Waterfront Park and the adjacent parking lot, will use the state funds to improve the Park's aging infrastructure by removing and installing a new stormwater system with a bulkhead to alleviate flooding issues; removing and replacing the pavement throughout the parking lot; replacing the curb throughout the lot; installing new lighting for the parking lot and park; installing new landscaping; and constructing a restroom facility.
With completion of this project, approximately 25,000 square yards of parking lot will be paved, 40 new inlets and 1,200 feet of new storm pipe installed, 15 light fixtures and bases will be installed, and 14 new trees will be planted within islands in the parking area.
“Bristol Waterfront Park is a wonderful place for people to enjoy outdoor activities like fishing and boating and cultural events such as concerts,” said State Rep. John Galloway in announcing the grant. “Its beautiful scenery draws people together and contributes to our sense of community in Bristol. This grant money will help preserve and make it easier for people to take advantage of this great resource.”
The representative thanked Gov. Tom Wolf for his assistance in making the grants available.
RACP projects are authorized in the Redevelopment Assistance section of a Capital Budget Itemization Act, have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues or other measures of economic activity.