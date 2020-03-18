BB

BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Bristol Borough Administration Office will be closed to the public until April 20. People needing assistance can contact the Borough by either phone, 215-788-3828 or email http://www.bristolborough.com/contact.html. Due to an abundance of caution, playgrounds in Bristol Borough have also been closed. The Bristol Borough Police Department Records Bureau will remain open with modified staffing. Request for police reports will be fulfilled by the next business day. The public is asked to call 215-788-7813 for such request. If you need a police officer and the matter can be handled over the phone please call the non-emergency number at 215-788-7811.

