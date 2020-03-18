BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Bristol Borough Administration Office will be closed to the public until April 20. People needing assistance can contact the Borough by either phone, 215-788-3828 or email http://www.bristolborough.com/contact.html. Due to an abundance of caution, playgrounds in Bristol Borough have also been closed. The Bristol Borough Police Department Records Bureau will remain open with modified staffing. Request for police reports will be fulfilled by the next business day. The public is asked to call 215-788-7813 for such request. If you need a police officer and the matter can be handled over the phone please call the non-emergency number at 215-788-7811.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pennsylvania to close state stores in Bucks County starting Monday
- Newtown Township Police issue guidance regarding reporting of non-emergency services
- Bristol Borough saves two jobs; will layoff three part-time employees
- 'WE ARE TAKING THIS VIRUS VERY SERIOUSLY': Bucks County Health Department takes steps to protect elderly; cautions against panic
- UPDATED: Event cancellations and building closures in Bucks County
- PA Department of Health confirms 16 new cases statewide, including one in Bucks County
- Governor Wolf expands restrictions for Bucks; county officials urge calm, common sense
- Pennsbury School District to close all schools on March 13 for deep cleaning, instructional planning
- Yardley Borough Hall to close for two weeks; events cancelled
- Neshaminy High School, Buckingham Friends close as a COVID-19 precaution
Images
Videos
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19