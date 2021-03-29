LOWER BUCKS >> Aqua Pennsylvania has made donations to three Bucks County fire companies in its local service area.
Parkland Fire Company received $2,000 from Aqua, whose Neshaminy water treatment plant is located in Middletown Township and is served by the Parkland Fire Department.
Aqua also made a $2,000 donation to the Bristol Consolidated Fire Company and Bristol Fire Station 51.
Aqua Pennsylvania’s Bristol water treatment plant is located in Bristol Borough and provides water service to customers in Bristol Township and Bristol Borough.