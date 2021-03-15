BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Another mural is coming to Bristol Borough this spring thanks to Raising the Bar and William Penn Bank.
Throughout the spring, Raising the Bar's Bill Pezza and Kenneth J. Stephon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, are slowly rolling out the details via RTB’s Facebook page and a series of two minute interviews.
So far the community has learned that the mural will have a pop art/pop culture theme. They have also learned the identity of the artist who will lead the project.
“A lot of the murals around town celebrate Bristol’s rich history. We wanted to bring a little variety to the process,” said Stephon, of the bank’s choice in themes.
“This is going to be well received,” predicted RTB’s Bill Pezza, who is interviewing Stephon in the Facebook videos. “The feedback from our earlier murals is that they were very nice and well received. But also people like pop art. We’re excited to see what you have in store for us.”
Last week Stephon revealed that borough native and local artist Tony Napoli will be leading the mural project for the bank.
“We went through a very challenging artist selection process, which was incredibly difficult because there are so many talented artists in the area,” said Stephon.
Napoli recently led a hugely successful mural project in downtown Yardley.
Through Experience Yardley, he designed the “Greetings from Yardley” mural, which was painted onto the side of Firehouse Cycles at Buttonwood Plaza.
“I’m very excited to be chosen for this project and very honored,” said Napoli. “I grew up on Wood Street watching my father paint signs. One of the first jobs I helped him with was lettering the Bristol Wharf. I was a very young man. I’m sure he’s going to be watching us do this mural.”
For the project, Napoli will be collaborating with portrait artist John Ennis and also one of his former students, who now lives in Bristol Borough. “I think we’re going to have a very successful project,” he said.
Napoli is retired from the Pennsbury School District where he chaired the art department for many years. For nearly 30 years, he coordinated the renowned Pennsbury Prom, transforming the high school in Fairless Hills every spring into an evening to remember with eye-popping murals and breathtaking displays.
“I’m so thrilled to hear that Tony is the artist for this project,” said Pezza. “His enthusiasm has been infectious. And also it’s great to know that every artist who will be working on this is Bristol-based with Bristol roots.”
The next installment, scheduled to run this week on the Raising the Bar Facebook page, will provide more details and insights into the project itself and more about the artist. Click here for the link to the RTB Facebook page.